Watcher of Realms gear guide

As you advance through Watcher of Realms and reach the mid-game, gear selection and optimisation become more crucial to your success. Here are some advanced gear strategies to consider for every role:

1. DPS Heroes

In mid-game, your DPS heroes should start to shine. To maximise their potential, you should start focusing on:Aim for a critical hit chance between 90% and 100%. Beyond this threshold, prioritise critical damage to maximise your damage output.Depending on your hero's role and abilities, think about using gear sets tailored to their strengths. For reliable damage, the Hawkeye set is perfect. Mages find the Sticks set beneficial since it provides a 15% damage boost to AoE spells. If you have single-target DPS heroes, they excel with the Doom set.

Attack Speed: For heroes that rely on quick attacks, the Agility set can be a game-changer.

2. Defenders

As you advance into the mid-game, don't neglect the importance of your defenders. Take these strategies into account:

Gear Sets: Equip Defenders with gear sets like Glacier that provide additional attack, making them more versatile and relevant on the battlefield.

Sub-stats: While HP remains the main focus, start paying closer attention to sub-stats such as Rage Regen Efficiency and Rage Regen. These can improve your defender's utility and crowd-control abilities.

3. Healers

Healers remain indispensable throughout Watcher of Realms. In mid-game, their gear becomes crucial for maintaining your team's health. Here's what you should focus on:Healing effects remain a top priority for healers. Ensure that your healer's gear prioritises this stat to maximise their restorative abilities.

Sub-stats: Apart from the Healing Effect, look for sub-stats that enhance their utility, such as Rage Regen Efficiency and Rage Regen. These substats allow your healers to support your team more effectively.

Gear quality and stat priority

In the early game, gear quality ranges from common to mythic, with mythic being the most desirable. However, as you progress, the significance of gear quality will grow. Here's how to maximise your gear in mid-game:Avoid gear with flat HP, flat attack, or flat defence. Percentage-based stats are far superior in the mid and late-game.Aim to have at least one advantageous sub-stat on your gear to unlock its full potential. Sub-stats such as Rage Regeneration, Rage Regeneration Efficiency, HP Bonus, and Defence Bonus are excellent options.For heroes reliant on rapid attacks, consider gear with attack speed as a sub-stat.Equip your heroes with gear sets that complement their roles and skills. Some sets, such as The Curse and Fatality, offer unique bonuses that can greatly enhance your team's performance.set proves particularly effective for mages, especially in handling multiple opponents with its AoE damage. Fatality is generally suitable for marksmen and certain fighters thanks to its penetration damage. As you advance through Gear Raid from 3 up to 14, you'll begin to encounter more intriguing drops. Before reaching the 14th stage, you can acquire sets like Mana Spring, Hawk Eye, and Shieldbreaker., in particular, stands out as a highly beneficial set. If you have heroes who frequently use their ultimate abilities, such as Shark King and Sit Nauta, equipping this set on your marksmen, mages, and healers can provide significant advantages.very good for marksmen, as it grants bonus damage once you've landed X amount of shots for a duration. This is, of course, better for marksmen because they have the range to keep shooting for longer, whereas fighters will have more periods of downtime. And again, for Gear Raid Run, assuming you have not reached stage 14 and you are still getting the default set, Remedy is still the best set for healers.set suits Tanks the best. Mages, Marksmen, and heroes who heavily depend on their ultimate abilities, like Sit Nauta and Shark King, benefit most from The Fury set. The Devastator set boosts damage, making it an excellent choice for most DPS units. Additionally, Ravage provides a 10% boost in crit rate, making it ideal for heroes relying on high crit chances for their skills, abilities, and talents.

If you cannot meet your stat goals, such as DPS hitting enough attack or crit rate, then the gear falls short unless the gear set helps you achieve your goal, the stat goal. Now we will move on to discussing the late game.