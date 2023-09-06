Watcher of Realms gear guide
Having the right equipment is exceptionally important here, whether you're a beginner or a seasoned professional. This is the gear guide for Watcher of Realms.
On July 13th, Watcher of Realms made its debut on iOS and Android. Developed by the talented team at Moonton Studios, this captivating mobile RPG has won over the hearts of gamers across the globe, including mine. However, for newcomers, understanding the complexities of the gear system can be a challenge. That's precisely why we are here to provide a heap of gear tips and tricks you can add to your plate.
As you play, the game gets more challenging with different terrains and enemy types. Some enemies go straight for your base, while others use special abilities like area attacks or poison. This makes everything more strategic, and your gear choices are very important.
We'll take a closer look at different phases to ensure you're well-equipped for whatever comes your way. Let's begin!
Early-Game Gear
In the initial phases of Watcher of Realms, particularly if you're a newcomer and haven't started raiding for gear yet, your primary focus should be on acquiring equipment from the Dwarven Association.
Purple (epic) or yellow (legendary) gear available in their shop is an excellent investment. Not only does it conserve your stamina, but it can also offer valuable attributes like increased attack power.
In a nutshell, success lies in grasping the basics of gear, which can be divided into three primary roles: Damage Dealers (DPS), Defenders, and Healers. Let's jump right into it!
1. DPS (damage dealers)Damage dealers, including marksmen, mages, and fighters, serve as your primary offensive force. In the early stages, their objective is to inflict maximum damage. To attain this goal, make the below gear attributes your top priority: Main Stat: Your primary focus should be on attack. For rare (blue) and epic (purple) equipment, gear with flat attack as the primary stat is ideal. However, as you advance, it's advisable to seek gear with attack per cent as the primary stat, as it scales more effectively than flat attack (for the mid and late-game).
Sub-stats: During the early game, sub-stats are less important. Look for gear with an attack bonus; they can directly enhance your damage output. It's advisable to refrain from heavily investing in crit rate and crit damage at this stage; your primary focus should be on attack.
2. DefendersDefenders, positioned at the front lines of your team, play a vital role in absorbing enemy attacks and protecting your squad. In the early game, when selecting gear for Defenders, the primary objective is to enhance their survivability. Here are the key factors to take into account: Main Stat: The primary focus is on health. You should equip Defenders with gear offering flat HP as the primary stat. This will significantly enhance their durability during battle.
Sub-stats: Look for sub-stats such as HP bonuses and defence, as these further enhance their tankiness. In the early game, sub-stats are less influential than the primary stat, so focus on accumulating as much HP as possible.
3. HealersHealers serve as the backbone of your team, ensuring your heroes remain alive to continue the battle. Yet not all healers possess equal capabilities. Your gear selection should align with your healer's scaling. Here's what you should think about: Scaling Type: Examine your healer's skills to determine their scaling. Some healers scale with attack, others with HP. For example, Dolores scales with attack and Vortex with HP. Gear Priority: If your healer scales with Attack, prioritise gear with Attack as the main stat and Healing Effect sub-stats. Conversely, if your healer scales with HP, focus on gear with HP as the main stat and healing effect sub-stats. Avoid fixating on crit rate and crit damage for healers.
Mid-Game Gear
As you advance through Watcher of Realms and reach the mid-game, gear selection and optimisation become more crucial to your success. Here are some advanced gear strategies to consider for every role:
1. DPS HeroesIn mid-game, your DPS heroes should start to shine. To maximise their potential, you should start focusing on: Crit Rate and Crit Damage: Aim for a critical hit chance between 90% and 100%. Beyond this threshold, prioritise critical damage to maximise your damage output. Gear Sets: Depending on your hero's role and abilities, think about using gear sets tailored to their strengths. For reliable damage, the Hawkeye set is perfect. Mages find the Sticks set beneficial since it provides a 15% damage boost to AoE spells. If you have single-target DPS heroes, they excel with the Doom set.
Attack Speed: For heroes that rely on quick attacks, the Agility set can be a game-changer.
2. DefendersAs you advance into the mid-game, don't neglect the importance of your defenders. Take these strategies into account:
Gear Sets: Equip Defenders with gear sets like Glacier that provide additional attack, making them more versatile and relevant on the battlefield.
Sub-stats: While HP remains the main focus, start paying closer attention to sub-stats such as Rage Regen Efficiency and Rage Regen. These can improve your defender's utility and crowd-control abilities.
3. HealersHealers remain indispensable throughout Watcher of Realms. In mid-game, their gear becomes crucial for maintaining your team's health. Here's what you should focus on: Healing Effect: Healing effects remain a top priority for healers. Ensure that your healer's gear prioritises this stat to maximise their restorative abilities.
Sub-stats: Apart from the Healing Effect, look for sub-stats that enhance their utility, such as Rage Regen Efficiency and Rage Regen. These substats allow your healers to support your team more effectively.
Gear quality and stat priorityIn the early game, gear quality ranges from common to mythic, with mythic being the most desirable. However, as you progress, the significance of gear quality will grow. Here's how to maximise your gear in mid-game: Flat Stats: Avoid gear with flat HP, flat attack, or flat defence. Percentage-based stats are far superior in the mid and late-game. Sub-stats: Aim to have at least one advantageous sub-stat on your gear to unlock its full potential. Sub-stats such as Rage Regeneration, Rage Regeneration Efficiency, HP Bonus, and Defence Bonus are excellent options. Attack Speed: For heroes reliant on rapid attacks, consider gear with attack speed as a sub-stat. Gear Sets: Equip your heroes with gear sets that complement their roles and skills. Some sets, such as The Curse and Fatality, offer unique bonuses that can greatly enhance your team's performance. The Curse set proves particularly effective for mages, especially in handling multiple opponents with its AoE damage. Fatality is generally suitable for marksmen and certain fighters thanks to its penetration damage. As you advance through Gear Raid from 3 up to 14, you'll begin to encounter more intriguing drops. Before reaching the 14th stage, you can acquire sets like Mana Spring, Hawk Eye, and Shieldbreaker. Mana Spring, in particular, stands out as a highly beneficial set. If you have heroes who frequently use their ultimate abilities, such as Shark King and Sit Nauta, equipping this set on your marksmen, mages, and healers can provide significant advantages. Hawk Eye is very good for marksmen, as it grants bonus damage once you've landed X amount of shots for a duration. This is, of course, better for marksmen because they have the range to keep shooting for longer, whereas fighters will have more periods of downtime. And again, for Gear Raid Run, assuming you have not reached stage 14 and you are still getting the default set, Remedy is still the best set for healers. The Tower set suits Tanks the best. Mages, Marksmen, and heroes who heavily depend on their ultimate abilities, like Sit Nauta and Shark King, benefit most from The Fury set. The Devastator set boosts damage, making it an excellent choice for most DPS units. Additionally, Ravage provides a 10% boost in crit rate, making it ideal for heroes relying on high crit chances for their skills, abilities, and talents.
If you cannot meet your stat goals, such as DPS hitting enough attack or crit rate, then the gear falls short unless the gear set helps you achieve your goal, the stat goal. Now we will move on to discussing the late game.
Late-Game Gear
As you progress into the late game of Watcher of Realms, achieving precise stat goals and choosing the right gear sets for your heroes become incredibly important for your success.
1. DPS HeroesIn the late game, your DPS heroes must be finely tuned to deliver maximum damage. Here are the key considerations:
Critical Chance and Critical Damage: Keep your critical chance between 90% and 100% while maintaining a balance between attack (between 150% and 200%) and critical damage (at 150%). To prevent excessive investment in critical chance, focus on gear that offers substantial critical chance sub-stats.
2. DefendersIn the late game, Defenders can evolve into formidable forces. Consider these strategies: Gear Sets: Experiment with gear sets that empower your Defenders. Sets like Glacier, which offer additional attack, can make your Defenders more relevant in battles.
Sub-stats: Continue to prioritise HP, but also look for sub-stats like Rage Regen Efficiency and Rage Regen, which can enhance their crowd control capabilities.
3. HealersHealers continue to be the lifeline of your team in the late game. Ensure they are well-equipped to keep your heroes in fighting shape: Healing Effect: Healing effects remain paramount for healers. Choose gear that boosts this stat to amplify their healing capabilities. Sub-stats: Aim for sub-stats like Rage Regen Efficiency and Rage Regen to improve your healers' utility. These sub-stats allow them to keep your team alive more effectively.
That concludes our Watcher of Realms gear guide, an ideal choice for those seeking captivating visuals and real-time battles. However, it's worth noting that this game doesn't offer auto-battle or the popular skip button, demanding your full engagement. If you're on a busy schedule and lean toward idle system games, consider exploring Idle Survivors, Overmortal, or our selection of the finest idle games on Android.
