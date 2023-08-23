Overmortal, LTGames' idle RPG, is now available in the west for iOS and Android

LTGames has just announced the launch of its latest title, Overmortal, which is an idle RPG that combines martial arts with Eastern fantasies. The wait is over for the 24 million fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for the game’s release as Overmortal is finally available on Android and iOS.

Overmortal begins within the Mortal World, where players step into the shoes of an inexperienced Taoist, who’s embarking on a journey of ascension. As players progress through the game, they will eventually be able to transcend the limitations of the human form as they slowly achieve immortality. The path, of course, will not be easy but players will encounter several other immortals to make the journey simpler.

The game aims to shake up the idle genre by taking away the old grindy pattern that has always defined it. Overmortal has been populated with a plethora of unexpected quests that will pop up every day. Ranging from helping the Gardener with monsters to urgent missions for Shifu, there are a whole lot of unique things to do. There are surprises lurking around every corner.

Even the art style is pretty distinct. Characters have been intricately designed to reflect their depth and beauty. In addition, players will also be choosing between the Magicka and Corporia paths, with their choice dictating the different styles and loadout comprising several skills, shields, debuffs, single-target attacks, and AoE moves.

To top it off, a Welcome Carnival has also been organised in order to celebrate the game’s release in Europe and North America. Players can get their hands on The Unfettered Skin Set simply by playing the game.

Begin your journey towards immortality by downloading Overmortal now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.