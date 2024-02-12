Watcher of Realms adds new hero Lust, rate-up chances within the summons pool, limited-time events and more

Watcher of Realms will add Lust on February 14th

New Valentine's Day skins are up for grabs

Limited-time events include rate-up banners and check-in events

Moonton Games has announced an exciting new update for Watcher of Realms, letting players join in on the Valentine's Day fever within the fantasy RPG. In particular, you can look forward to welcoming the new limited hero Lust to the fray, along with special in-game goodies you can score throughout the Searing Obsession series of events.

In the latest update to Watcher of Realms, you can expect to put your combat prowess to the test across the Searing Obsession event stages with the new Apotheosis Relic mechanic. There's also a special 7-Day Sign-in, as well as the Silas and Vierna Scroll Exploration and Bounty Challenge content.

Are you eager for more freebies? Why not take a look at our list of Watcher of Realms redeem codes to get your fill?

To hype up the arrival of Lust into the game, Watcher of Realms is adding a Lust-exclusive artifact as well as chat emotes and bubbles, plus the exclusive summoning event Invocation of Oath where both Lust and Arrogance will have a 10x rate-up boost. There's no better time than now to spend all those in-game currencies you've been hoarding, as another event will have Silas and Vierna enjoying a 10x rate-up of their own.

If you're keen on joining in on all the festivities of the latest update, you can do so by downloading Watcher of Realms on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

