Unhappy Raccoon codes aren't available yet

Unhappy Raccoon is a sci-fi roguelike that has just been released. If you have just downloaded it and are looking for working Unhappy Raccoon codes, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will share the list of all the active codes and tell you everything about them, from how to redeem them to getting more codes.

List of all working Unhappy Raccoon codes

Expired codes

Currently, there are no expired codes.

At the moment, there are no active Unhappy Raccoon codes available. But don't worry. We will update this list as soon as new codes are released.

How to redeem codes in Unhappy Raccoon?

Launch Unhappy Raccoon and click on the settings button located at the top right-hand side of the screen

In the new menu, click on the service button

Now, click on the exchange code button

Copy and paste any of the active Unhappy Raccoon codes from above in the text area

Click on the confirm button to collect your free rewards

How to get more codes?

About Unhappy Raccoon

The developers share the codes on Unhappy Raccoon's official Facebook page and Twitter handle . So do keep an eye out on those to get codes directly from the developers. Alternatively, bookmark this page and check back often for new Unhappy Raccoon codes.Unhappy Raccoon is an action sci-fi-roguelike developed by Big Cat Studio and published by XD Games. It takes you on a spacefaring adventure featuring a cast of loveable animal-based characters, each with different abilities. You will explore randomly generated levels with a ton of different challenges.

Original article by Sumant Meena, updated by Pocket Gamer staff.