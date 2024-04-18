Watcher of Realms welcomes Edith alongside new content in latest update

She'll come in handy against the new Immortal Codex boss

Moonton has just released a brand new update for Watcher of Realms, which brings a powerful new character to the fantasy RPG. Edith joins the ever-expanding roster alongside some thrilling summoning events and a new game mode called Gear Dungeon. There’s also a challenging new boss waiting for you, so be sure to gather all rewards quickly to beat him.

First up, let's talk about the latest addition to the Watcher of Realms squad, Edith. She is a dangerous tank hero that does hefty damage to enemies while also providing a powerful knockback. In addition, she supports her allies by granting them valuable damage migration buffs. She’ll be the perfect character for slaying bosses in the Immortal Codex and Gear Dungeon.

To make it easier to get your hands on Edith, a special summoning event has been organised. It will run between April 19th and 22nd, offering everyone a higher chance of gaining the new hero. She will be accompanied by the powerful mage Khamet, both of whom will feature a 15X rate up.

In addition to the new hero, the RPG is also introducing a formidable new boss to the Immortal Codex game mode – Pelagios, The Furious Torrent. This fearsome adversary can summon tridents around himself, dealing devastating damage to anyone who crosses his path. Watch out for his army of light-armoured airborne monsters as you climb the ranks and strive to claim heaps of exclusive rewards.

But that's not all. Gear Dungeon is reopening on April 24th with an all-new boss waiting to test your skills. Take on this challenging game mode once again, defeat the new boss, and earn valuable Mythic Gear & Variant Gear to strengthen your heroes for greater challenges ahead.

