Watcher of Realms welcomes back Captain Reve and launches special Easter events for a limited time

New Gear Dungeon, Captain Reve returns, plus Easter and April Fools' Day events

Captain Reve will have a rate-up summon event

The new Gear Dungeon offers fresh rewards

Summoning events will launch on Easter and April Fools' Day

Moonton Games has announced a new update for Watcher of Realms, welcoming Captain Reve back along with some Easter Events for a limited time. In the latest update to the fantasy RPG, you can look forward to a new game mode called Gear Dungeon as well, plus special stages where you can score tons of awesome in-game goodies.

In particular, Watcher of Realms is offering a limited summoning event for Captain Reve beginning March 29th and running until April 2nd, so you have plenty of time to get your hands on this returning hero to take advantage of his control effects.

Meanwhile, the Treasures in the Deep limited-time raid will feature fresh stages in the Challenge Mode; plus, the Gear Dungeon on March 27th will also welcome new Mythic Gear and Variant Gear. Running until April 2nd, the Gear Dungeon will feature 6 new gear sets with special buffs to help you take down the Insatiable Bloodmistress in exchange for cool Variant Gear.

Additionally, you can take advantage of the 2x Rates UP for legendary heroes as well as the 15x Rates UP for Hex, Zilitu, and Razaak this Easter and April Fools' Day. Want more freebies? Why not take a look at our list of Watcher of Realms redeem codes to get your fill?

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Watcher of Realms on Google Play for Android devices and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.