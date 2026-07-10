The Wrapp - Pokémon Go Fest, werewolves and a couple of cons

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

As we approach the weekend, it's time for another edition of The Wrapp, allowing the PG staff to chat about what they're playing over the next few days. In Iwan's case, that might be everything since he's finally got himself a phone that isn't powered by steam. Elsewhere, Dann and Jupiter will be enjoying Pokémon Go Fest while Shaun and Catherine are being very professional and esteemed journalists at various conventions.

Jupiter Hadley Staff Writer

Obviously, on Go Fest Global weekend, I will be playing Pokémon Go. I will be playing SO much Pokémon Go, I might get sick of Pokémon Go for a week, as I have been playing it daily since Saturday. But apart from Pokémon Go, I have also been playing Color Bus Trip, which is a simple, hyper-casual game that has you organising buses. This game feels like you do not need to pay to win, and it’s just been a little treat here and there that keeps my brain busy.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Okay, Love and Deepspace has got me thinking (not in that way, so stop it), and it made me want to investigate. With all the news and controversy surrounding Valko, I wanted to look into werewolves in the mobile world. Unsurprisingly, many of the werewolf-related offerings are mobile versions of the party game Werewolf, and since I don't have enough friends who are dedicated (or interested enough) to play with me, that's a dead end.

The first two werewolf-related games that weren't all about party time, steamy romance narratives, or text-based adventures I found are Shadowthrone and Wolf Tales (not technically werewolves, but I'm desperate at this point). Wish me luck!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

This weekend, I am in London, the good one in Canada, taking in the sights and sounds of TennoCon. It is the best time of the year, seeing everyone in their intricate cosplays and enjoying TennoConcert. Matthew Chalmers and the music team remain unfairly talented. Unfortunately, that leaves me little time to game, especially since jet lag is a terrible thing. I will, however, be trying to slip in a bit of Warframe when I can, to remain on brand. Also Valheim. I finally picked that up and am in love, but I can’t get started with that right now; other people have things to say.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Like Shaun, I’m also out of the hypothetical office cubicles at PG Towers at the moment and am currently in the vibrant city of Shanghai for TorchCon 2026. It’ll be a fun and frenetic few days as we get to see an in-depth look at Torchlight Infinite’s new season, so stay tuned for our coverage on that next week!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

It’s GoFest this weekend, so from 10-7… maybe even later. I will be crawling around my local town, pursuing shinies, hundos and Mewtwo’s two new Mega Forms. I suspect that I will, otherwise, be entirely non-responsive as it is currently a record-breaking year for heat in the UK and Pokémon Go’s real charm is about getting out there with some pals and pacing the local area.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

For the love of God, someone turn the heat down. Yes, it’s another heatwave, and that means I’m spending a surprising amount of time indoors. But it’s not all bad news on my end as I’ve also, finally, upgraded my phone! Yep, I’ve made the grand jump from a Samsung S20 all the way to a Samsung A26!

Well, not that big a leap, some might say. But it’s already proving to be quite a different experience. And I’m almost annoyed I didn’t grab a photo of the recommended games list, which had some interesting names. Either way, a new phone means I’ll be revisiting some older mobile games and seeing how well they work on my new device! It also means I’ll have a better chance of trying newer games without the usual technological drawbacks.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

This weekend, I'm dipping back into a game I played a lot at launch, then put down for five years, much like Catherine and Another Eden. Rather than turn-based JRPGs, though, I'm picking Pokémon Unite back up. The reason why will become clear fairly soon, but I've had mixed feelings since going back.

For one, it's great to see they've added the undisputed best Pokémon, Chandelure, as a playable character. Snorlax was a loyal companion, and I thank it for its service, but we all knew I'd immediately move on. The downside is the game has come down with a serious case of free-to-playitus, that is, spamming me with so many pop-ups that it takes an age just to get into my first match. It's also showing its age a little. The menus are all super laggy, which doesn't help with that pop-up barrage.

Still, the gameplay remains good fun once you get there. A distilled MOBA satiates the old League of Legends player in me without boiling my blood.