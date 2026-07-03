The Wrapp - Fortuitous battles, groovy wars and weeping celestial bodies

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday and welcome back to The Wrapp, which means it's time for us to share our weekend gaming plans once again. In our latest instalment, Will is indulging in his undying love for mushrooms while Catherine is psychologically cooling off in some dungeons. Elsewhere, Shaun is getting his groove on, and Dann is returning to a strategy favourite.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Phew, it’s been a week and a half for me. Aside from dipping into Battle in Hell’s Paradise and covering some absolutely bizarre incidents in the world of otome games, we’ve also had plenty of exciting news to cover. So this weekend I’ll mostly be taking some time for myself and doing more background research on my ongoing series of articles covering the links between Flash and mobile.

Not only that, but I’ll be dipping into… Well, you’ll just have to wait and find out. But, spoilers, it involves a very famous franchise that’s once more making its way to mobile. So keep an eye out in the coming week for my impressions to find out what I thought!

Will Quick Freelance Writer

We are smack dab in the middle of summer, and our fellow organisms are trying to endure the heat as much as we are. Among our peers are the most resilient and ambitious fungi (funguses, yo), and they can live and survive pretty much anything, and we can learn from them. Okay, maybe I have been learning about mushrooms and fungi lately, and I'm showing my enthusiasm here and wanting to see how else I can show my interest in the mycological world.

I have some experience with games like Legend of Mushroom, but I'm going to take a look at Capybara Go!-inspired Mushroom Go and give it a go… so here we go!

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

While I don’t share Will’s enthusiasm for fungi, I do share his burning desire to escape from, well, burning in this heat. So I’ll probably be holing myself up in my room with the AC on full blast, keeping cool by exploring the cold dungeons of Fortunes of Battle. And like Iwan, I’ll also be working on something that’s a little hush-hush at the moment, so stay tuned for some exciting announcements next week!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I was out in town the past weekend and popped into Smyths because I am a mature, grown-up man who likes toys. There, I picked up the two Mario + Rabbids Switch games for £20, a steal. Playing them got me in the mood for more strategy games, but not XCOM-style. I wanted grid-based, like Shining Force. Which is why I shall be diving into Wargroove 2: Pocket Edition this weekend. I loved Starbound from Chucklefish and have always meant to give this a go. Plus, Caesar.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Inspired by Shaun’s chatter about strategy games above, I will be adding to my previous plans for Pokémon Go Community Day by diving back into Crying Suns. That and dreaming of the day that Battle Brothers finally gets ported to my phone so that I can play that on the go (without having to remember to charge my Steam Deck).

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Having successfully become the Chandelure Professor, I've decided to let my favourite Pokémon rest and switch to an entirely meta team on Champions. I can't imagine it'll make me esports level overnight, but hopefully I can cope with the predominant threats a little more easily. I'm not sure how long that will last, since I can already feel the multiplayer fatigue kicking in, but for now it remains a loyal second-screen companion for half-watching the World Cup.