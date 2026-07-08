The Pocket Gamer Podcast Episode 85 - Love and Deepspace controversy, Tears of Themis, and Bloons TD 6

On floating away aimlessly in space

There's really no right way to come out of controversies unscathed, but have you been keeping up with the recent Love and Deepspace issue, and how do you feel about the community backlash? We dive into a healthy back-and–forth on all things mobile in this week's (New and Improved!) Pocket Gamer Podcast, where, despite the serious nature of the topic, we still steer the discussion towards lighter and brighter things as the episode ends.

Now, if you're not exactly in the know about everything that's been going on in Love and Deepspace, we do talk about it in great detail this week, so just giving this episode a listen should tell you everything you need to know. It's obviously got a few more sensitive issues in there too, and we'd love to know what you personally think.

Here's something to ponder, for instance: do we need some way for the female lead to reject any unwanted advances, perhaps? Can you think of other "solutions" to this problem?

Have you played any other otome games, though? How about Tears of Themis, HoYoverse's romance detective sim that I personally love?

In any case, we somehow manage to shed light on how to install an Eject button on a spaceship before we move on to the golden era of Flash games, and before the episode ends, Bloons TD 6 gets a special mention since it went on sale on Google Play last week for a very, very low price.

You can listen to the podcast below, through the Spotify embed, or head over to our Spotify Page. If you fancy giving us a follow, you'll actually get the new podcasts pushed to you as they're uploaded (which means you can give them a listen before we've even got the story live on the website).

Plus, we've been teasing more ways of getting it to you for the past months, and now the time has finally come. You can catch us on Amazon Music or on Apple Podcasts too - because life is hard enough already, and we wouldn't want you to struggle with finding us!