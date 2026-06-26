The Wrapp - Midnight thievery, mini combatants and sibling duos

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday, and welcome back to The Wrapp, our regular series where we talk about our weekend gaming plans. This time, Dann is delving into the world of point-and-clicks, while Will has decided he wants Italy-related entertainment. Elsewhere, Catherine has found a bargain on Google Play, and Shaun is prepping for Tennocon by continuing to enjoy Warframe.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ve been rummaging around the website looking for oddities and things to fix (as my job requires), and subsequently stumbled upon The Midnight Girl, which launched a few years back. It’s essentially a point and click adventure - although should we call them tap and tap adventures? - set in a comic-book inspired twist on the 1960s, and, from playing the demo version, I’m impressed. I’m hoping to spend this weekend stealing away some time in a dark, cold room and getting through the whole game.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

This weekend, I will mainly be recovering from having almost melted in the heatwave that’s currently cooking the United Kingdom. That means I probably won’t be dipping into many mobile games, but I do have a review lined up for a certain anime mobile game about ninjas. But you’ll just have to guess about that.

However, this past week has certainly been a busy one with some exciting launches and news (and one big interview I did!), so while you could probably fry an egg on the sidewalk, or my laptop for that matter, I’d say it’s been quite a big week for mobile.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

In but two short weeks, I shall be attending Tennocon for my third year in a row. And I only know that cause I got an email today reminding me, and I had to double-take. It felt so far away. Anyhow, I reckon I will have to get some Warframe in during the weeks ahead, as I am woefully underleveled for someone heading into the heart of Digital Extremes. Also, Sirius and Orion are so much bloody fun, I love them.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I don't know about you guys, but I've got Italy on the mind. Maybe it's my craving for pasta, the recent music suggestions of Domenico Modugno, or it might be because I was there recently. My point is, unless you're a plumber with a penchant for mushrooms or a well-ageing assassin working for the "ends justify the means", there aren't a lot of big Italian names in the mobile gaming world. Well, let's fix that, shall we?

I'm gonna start off with a well-known name in BoomBit Games and their Tiny Gladiators: Tournament. Are you not entertained?! Well, hopefully we all will be.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

How has nobody ever told me that Google Play actually holds sales from time to time? Apparently, there’s a whole bunch of games with a huge discount right now, and because I love cards, claw machines, and clever puns, I’ve gone and bought Dungeon Clawler and will be playing it all weekend for a mere Php7.00 - that’s GBP 0.087 according to Google, so yes, money well spent.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

If you read last week's Wrapp, you'll know that I decided to become a Chandelure Professor, a title that can be achieved by winning 100 matches in Pokémon Champions with the spectral light fixture in your team. After a week of second-screen battling while the World Cup plays in the background, I've had 66 victories. So, we're closing in on my pointless academic qualification.

Alongside that, I'm hoping to put some more time into Crownlings. I shared my first impressions earlier today, having found it to be a fun little Advance Wars-like. As with any multiplayer game, I'm expecting my interest to drop off as soon as my MMR gets high enough that I can't win until I've lost five or six in a row. It happened with Phobies, I'm sure it'll happen again.