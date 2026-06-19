The Wrapp - Pokémon professors, incline racing and giddy geese

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Howdy, folks, and welcome back to The Wrapp. If you're unfamiliar, it's our weekly series where we chat about what we're playing over the next few days. This time around, Catherine has been frolicking with geese while Iwan is driving uphill. Elsewhere, Will is looking for a Dead by Daylight replacement, and Shaun is trying to become a Lucario connoisseur. Not that he isn't already; he just wants the certificate to prove it.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’ve been playing a lot of Goose RPG lately, mainly because I can’t resist a good quest for vengeance. I know that sending a helpless gosling into a demon-infested world through a magic portal isn’t the most productive use of my time - not when I have a mountain of chores to get through this weekend - but when the main character is as cute as this goose (I’ve lovingly named him Gus, by the way), adulting can wait.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I’ve been looking at a lot of things over the past few weeks, including stuff that’s turned into features such as my recent list of Balatro-likes. But in the realm of mobile gaming, it’s been fairly quiet on my end as I once more muse on the idea of getting an upgraded phone, since my playthrough of Destiny: Rising reminded me how mine can really only handle the most limited of graphics.

Still, what I’m having a look at this weekend will be interesting enough. Hill Climb Racing 3 just hit soft launch in Germany, so the time is right to hop in and give it a go and provide some of my impressions. I seem to remember enjoying physics-style racers, so maybe it’ll really hit the spot, or instead crash and burn? Stay tuned to find out, but I’m hoping it’ll be the former, not the latter!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’m going to be totally honest with you, I’ve had an incredibly busy month so far, and so this weekend I’m going to be as close to screen-free as I can get. If I do dip into gaming, then I’ll likely be returning to Discounty, which has just had a major update added to the PC/Console version and has just had its mobile port announced.

I don’t know whether it’s that I spent years slaving away in retail. Still, I’ve had a deep joy optimising the warehouse and shop-floor layout to allow for me to quickly and effectively restock shelves. I’m looking forward to how the updates' new features enhance that - I know that there are changes to stocking and even self-checkouts added in… exciting.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

If anyone heard about it, Dead By Daylight is celebrating their 10th Anniversary! Good for them. It's a worthwhile milestone in the online gaming community. And while many fans are still a bit sore that Dead By Daylight Mobile was shut down, there have got to be some alternatives… And I'm going to find them.

The first that came up is Dead By Extraction, so wish me luck!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

When Pokémon Champions was announced, I had little to no interest in it. Then, more information came to light showing the P2W features, and I had negative interest. No competitive game should be P2W. Plus, it is missing a ton of Pokémon. Why are the developers allergic to a full Pokédex nowadays?

Anyway, that was my stance until last night, when a certain Mr Stephen Gregson-Wood shared two bits of information. First, you can get a Professor title for specific Pokémon if you win enough battles with them and such. Second, Lucario can be your first Pokémon. So this weekend I shall start my journey to become a Lucario Professor.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Despite my reservations with Pokémon Champions, I too am seeking to become a Pokémon Professor. However, rather than being an expert in bipedal dogs, my penchant is for haunted light fixtures instead. As such, I'll be trying to grind out 100 wins with my beloved Chandelure. The problem is, based on the sheer number of Basculegion and Kingambit I'm seeing, that could be a tall order. I'll give it my best shot, though!