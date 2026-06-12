The Wrapp - Verbose art criticism, covert cacti, and matching birds

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Merry Friday, folks. It's time for The Wrapp, where the Pocket Gamer team chats about their weekend gaming plans. In our latest instalment, Dann stumbled upon a cactus while sorting through the apps on his phone and has fallen into a word-based spiral. Elsewhere, Shaun's being a complete square and Will is battling the heat the only way he knows how - psychological warfare.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

As discussed last week. I dug out a Landnama-shaped hole for myself over the weekend and… fully filled it? I really enjoyed my time with it. However, a busy week put my progress on hold, so I’m looking forward to racking up a couple more hours come Saturday. I’m also hoping to finally invest some time into Be Brave, Barb having dug it out of one of my chaotic phone folders while having a little clean-up earlier in the week.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Send help, for I have found my new obsession, as it fully appeals to the word nerd in me.

Scriver, Scriver, Scriver - what have you done? You’ve not only made me realise how much I still don’t know about the English language, but you’ve also successfully frustrated my Google Docs auto-correct feature, as it keeps trying to rename you to Scrivener. Thank you, though, for giving me a perfectly portable and fully offline roguelike time-waster to fill my days with. I shall endeavour to please your snobby art critics to the best of my ability.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I don't know about you guys, but it's getting hot over here (that's only specific to me, right?). Even though it's not as hot as it could be and the winds are doing their thing to keep us cool, I can feel the growing fire and the sweat starting to break. So, I thought if I can't be cool on the outside, maybe I can be cool on the inside… Mentally style. To help with this, I searched for the word "cool" to see what kinds of games came up in the store searches.

When that didn't prove fruitful, I adjusted my search to "cold," and what do you know, Whiteout Survival was the first thing that popped up. However, you already know about that, so I went down the list and found Frost World - Snow Survival. Check back with me next week to see if I survive a snow-covered world.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

It’s my usual rota this weekend, but a very quiet one because a bunch of my pals are off to a Yu-Gi-Oh tournament or some such thing. So until they get back, I’ve got very little to do. Fortunately, I’ve already got some work underway on a brand-new feature. And for a hint as to what that involves, I’ll be looking at games based on a certain fluorescent light-filled, yellow wallpapered alternate dimension!

Other than that, I’ve actually been hunting around for a new casual puzzler to while away my time with. Fortunately, I’m also going to be taking a look at Angry Birds Match, so we’ll see how that turns out too!

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Recently I restarted the Kingdom Hearts series from the chronological beginning. Or, as early as possible because Square closed the mobile prequel. It was as I lamented this closure that I fell down the rabbit hole of Square on mobile; what do they have?

The answer is Chaos Rings 3. I have not played the first two, and I am usually not the type to jump in mid-series, but this looks incredibly interesting. A turn-based RPG, something Square is adept at, with 3D battle animations. £20 might be steep, but why not take a punt before they close this one too

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Today, I posted about my first few rounds of Ultrapool, a Balatro-like that fixes a lot of my issues with simplified pool games - they’re all too easy. Rather than focusing on the actual potting, which is simple enough, the idea is to make the most of the modifiers you collect throughout each run. I've struggled to put it down since and plan to enjoy a little more over the next few days.