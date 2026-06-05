The Wrapp - Icelandic settlements, waves of monsters, and barcode Bond

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Welcome back to another instalment of The Wrapp. Yep, the PG team is back once again to chat about what we're playing over the weekend. This time, Dann is celebrating the anniversary of a gaming classic while Shaun has realised that a fancy suit and a pistol aren't always as good as a different fancy suit and a pistol. Elsewhere, Catherine is returning to a former idle flame, and Iwan is hunting for the backrooms on mobile. Quite the risk, if you ask me.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

All that talk about idle RPGs on the latest episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast got me craving some AFK action, which reminded me of how much I used to love Sword Master Story back when it first came out (and when I first joined PG!). It’s good ol’ turn-off-your-brain fun, and given it’s been six years since it was launched, that just means I’m not the only one who enjoys lazing through my RPGs.

Hence, I have once again downloaded it onto my phone, and shall expect lots of no-effort grinding throughout the weekend. Productivity be damned!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

As it’s the anniversary of Tetris (42 years, what?) I’ve downloaded Tetris Block Party to try and relive those halcyon days of me entertaining myself on my banana-yellow (Donkey Kong Country edition) Game Boy. That said, I never had much success with the game as I tend to get itchy fingers and start rushing myself into mistakes that I can’t manoeuvre myself out of.

Aside from that, I’ve downloaded Landnama as I missed it when the mobile version was released two years back. So, if I’m not clearing lines while muttering under my breath, then you’ll likely find me attempting to settle Iceland as a Viking clan.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

There are too many games, and I'm feeling overwhelmed. I spend so much time on my phone looking at things, but at least with all the new releases I can look at my phone AND interact with it, which stimulates me even a little. This week, I'm going into the great unknown of the app wilderness, the darkness of online publishing. That's right, I'm going to check the Suggested For You and Recommended For You sections of the online store.

…I found two! Rogue Legend, which keeps getting thrown in my face, and Zombtastic Survival, which I didn't even know existed. We're through the looking glass here, people.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Having seen the Backrooms movie this weekend, I’ve been curious about what it has in the way of mobile games based on this incredible concept. So I think I might take a little trek through the app stores over the weekend and see if anything stands out; in both a good and a bad way.

In the meantime, I’ve also been intrigued by the upcoming CookieRun Classic. I do miss older mobile games sometimes, where microtransactions were fairly limited, so if this manages to hit that sweet spot I might give it a go.

Other than that, it’s business as usual! Although having been on my usual TTRPG kick, I might also be taking a look at the RIFTS game I mentioned last week…

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

One whole, giant week ago, there released a game by the name of 007 First Light. IO Interactives forays into the world of James Bond. It promised to be an action-packed game, far different from IO’s Hitman. Instead of studying the environment and your target's actions, 007 will keep funnelling you forward. So, what other choice do I have this weekend, then, but to grab my iPhone and play Hitman: World of Assassination? I love it; 007 looks cool, but you can’t beat Hitman. All that release did was make me miss Agent 47.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

Having read Catherine's hands-on, I'll be checking out Battle Waves this weekend. I love a deck-builder but have yet to find one on mobile that really grabs me. However, this sounds right up my street with its mix of tower defence and multi-lane set-up. I'm also a big fan of the “Look at me, I'm a tough animal but happen to be really cute, too,” aesthetic.