The Wrapp - Cosmic kittens, cooperative starvation and the 90s internet

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday, readers. Welcome back to The Wrapp. If it's your first time in these parts, it's where the PG team chats about what we're playing over the weekend. In this edition, Catherine is heading into space with some cats while Shaun is putting his survival skills to the test in a world Tim Burton might create. Elsewhere, I'm risking a visit to the 90s internet, and Dann is getting political... again.

I don’t know what it is about multiversal cats, but with Wish Upon A Cat’s incredibly intriguing premise - where you chase after a quick kitty to save the world (and maybe even save your relationship with your best friend in the process) - it’s an instant download for me.

I’m hoping to give this short adventure the attention it deserves this weekend, even though the idea of a dimension-hopping feline reminds me so much of Nyan Cat with that “Shooting Stars” song from Bag Raiders on loop (apologies for my terribly dated references). I’m also looking to get farther than 100 kilometres in Sofie Scout, because scouting is life!



The next part of the Suzerain story was just announced, Socialist Republic of Galmland, and so I’m going to be throwing myself back into Rizia and Sordland during the quieter moments. That said, this weekend also features a make-up event for Mewtwo (Sunday)in Pokémon Go and HyperJapan, so I don’t know how much time I’ll spend sitting and resting!

Mobile gaming is getting expensive, y'all! Okay, maybe I'm exaggerating, but it's a multi-billion dollar market for a reason, and I'm trying my best not to feed the greed. Although there are plenty of games with fair flat rates made by indies of all sorts, and I try to support where I can.

That being said, I also like to support the underdogs no matter where they may be, and this week's underdog is Torchlight: Infinite. Yes, they've been around for a few years, and they've got their own convention, but they're still trying to share the stage with mobile RPG giants, and I'm diving back in to help.

So, I'll be playing as many versions of Torchlight: Infinite as I can, controller-style, and maybe check out the other entries in the series (provided their prices are within my reach).

As with most weekends, I will be spending time flying around space in Warframe. That is the obvious, expected answer. However, I will also be diving back into a favourite of old. I've been playing a lot of Valheim lately, which had me reminiscing over Don’t Starve Together. And wouldn’t you know it, it had its mobile release this week. From what I have seen, I am not too impressed with the UI, but I hope it'll win me over. I like the idea of teaming up with people against nightmarish horrors on the move.

With Iwan away on his holidays, or holibobs as he called it, a term which baffled Catherine on a recent podcast episode, I've written more news than usual, which has been good fun. And one game that really caught my attention was Hypnospace Outlaw. Billing itself as a 90s internet simulator, it sees you tracking down bad people while enjoying all the quirks and garishness of the old web. It looks weird, and I like weird, so I'm very much in.