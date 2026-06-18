Hill Climb Racing 3 hits soft launch in Germany as Fingersoft nudges it out the door

Hill Climb Racing 3 is making its way to Germany for the next stage of soft launch

It's the latest iteration of Fingersoft's hit, physics-based racing series

And its heavier emphasis on multiplayer has Fingersoft eager for feedback from fans

For physics-based racing, you don't get much more well-known than Hill Climb Racing. Its chaotic adventures across sloping terrain have made it a hit, and Fingersoft are clearly eager that Hill Climb Racing 3 lives up to the hype with its slow soft-launch rollout. Now, fans in Germany can get their hands on this newest iteration!

Hill Climb Racing is a series that does as it says on the tin. You hop behind your wheel of choice and race across courses, or against other players, while keeping your physics-fuelled vehicle under control as you deal with all manner of hazards. As Fingersoft have put it, it's all about quick sessions and long-term progression.

Discerning German

Of course this slow soft-launch rollout might be somewhat frustrating for fans eager to get their hands on Hill Climb Racing 3. But Fingersoft are insistent that 'discerning' German gamers and their feedback will be key to ensuring the full launch is as successful as possible.

Hill Climb Racing 3 is certainly set to be arguably the most ambitious entry in the series, with an even greater focus on multiplayer and flashy cel-shaded 3D graphics that offer a whole new perspective on the action. Already, fans in Finland, Norway, Poland, Sweden and the UK have managed to get their hands on it, so Germany won't be too much of a new ball-game for Fingersoft to launch into.

Personally, I'm glad that Fingersoft are taking the launch slow. As it's clear that they have big expectations for Hill Climb Racing 3. Although the greater focus on what seems to be more of a live-service model is something that I wouldn't be surprised to learn, many fans are only cautiously optimistic about it.

Hill Climb Racing is certainly far from the only competitor in the scene people have an eye on! Check out our list of the best racing games on iOS to find out what our picks are that we think're worth playing.