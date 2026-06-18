Discounty set to bring a mix of Stardew Valley-style cosy living and shop management sim to mobile

Discounty is a new supermarket sim that's coming to Android

It's now opened pre-registration on Google Play

In it you take over running the local supermarket and must balance profits and keeping customers happy

Ever since Stardew Valley first made it fashionable, fans have flocked to the idea of cosy living. But what if instead of running the quaint little farm, you were in charge of the infamous JojaMart? Well, that's just what Discounty, a supermarket management sim coming to Android and now open for pre-registration, is all about!

Okay, so you're not quite as evil as Joja Corp, but the locals don't see it that way. When your aunt drafts you in to help run the local Discounty supermarket in the small harbour town of Blomkest, you'll not only have to run, stock and keep the shop functioning, but also deal with irate locals and strange happenings around the community.

Cleanup on aisle one

Discounty clearly takes a lot of cues from the life sim genre, with your character spending their time either managing the shop and serving customers or exploring Blomkest and interacting with the locals. You can make friends or enemies depending on your actions, with the ability to form trade deals and sell locals goods at the shop too.

All this is rendered in a very pleasing retro fashion, with plenty of bright, popping colours and intricate details to enjoy. Discounty has already made an impression on PC fans with a respectable Very Positive rating on Steam.

It's certainly an interesting premise, although I can see the constant cleaning and restocking getting a bit tedious. But then, I'm sure there're plenty of you reading this for whom it's a dream game! So pre-register for Discounty now on Android, and we'll keep you updated if, or when, it makes its way to iOS!

And since I've been making so many comparisons to a certain game, maybe it's time to see what else measures up to it on mobile? Check out our list of the best mobile games like Stardew Valley to find some of our favourite picks in the life sim genre we think are just as good as this smash hit is!