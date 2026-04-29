Monster Hunter Outlanders kicks off its second closed beta test across select regions, introducing three roles to tinker with

Radiant Monsters ahead

2nd CBT starts now across 11 countries

Three Adventurer roles to try

Team up or go solo

April's almost over, but the wonderful world of mobile isn't one to end the month without a proper bang, is it? After all that teasing, Monster Hunter Outlanders has finally kick-started its second closed beta test, offering fans of the popular Capcom franchise a new way to explore the continent of Aesoland.

We've already covered some of the deets previously, so I suppose the most important thing you'd probably love to know is whether or not you can get your hands on this based on your region.

If you registered, you'll be happy to know that it'll be available in English, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, German, and Spanish (LATAM). As for the regions, players in Mainland China, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, Malaysia, Canada, Singapore, Germany, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Spain can get a slice of the action RPG right now.

If you're an aspiring Adventurer, you can take your pick from three roles: the damage-dealing Assault role, the debuff and control-based Disruptor role, or the buffer-slash-healer Support role. And there's plenty to put those new skills to the test too, it seems, as Radiant Monsters will be popping up to see if you've got what it takes.

You can go full lone wolf and hunt by yourself, or team up with your besties in co-op hunts with up to four players. Of course, you'll get to craft your gear as always, all presented in a lovely third-person action-adventure format.

There's loads more to brush up on over on the official website, but if you weren't fortunate enough to get an inside look from the CBT yourself, fret not - we do have a few suggestions that'll hopefully tide you over until the official launch. While waiting for Monster Hunter Outlanders to drop, how about taking a gander at our list of the best action games on iOS for a start?