TDS - Tower Destiny Survive beginner's guide
- You're building a tower to roll over zombies and other various hordes
- The hero handles the guns and grenades, while your tower handles the defense
- Your tower also handles the offense, and you'll need to master that to reach your destiny
When it comes to the tower defense genre, you'd think we'd already covered it all. We've been building, attacking, and moving towers. Sometimes, the towers are dudes or monsters; it's all a rich tapestry of defensive gameplay. Among these takes on it, there's one that is less uncommon than you might think, and that's the moving tower concept. There are a fair number of games where you build some sort of mobile, levelled structure that is all about demolishing everything that approaches it, including getting crushed underfoot (or a wheel). The crushing targets of the day are zombies as you pursue your vertical architecture destiny in Tower Destiny Survive.
The setup is simple: Some guy is hanging with some girl when some evil purple dude comes out of a portal and kidnaps her. Some guy grabs a gun and jumps in after her to land in a world dominated by an evil army of the dead (among other things). With nothing but a gun, a motor, some crates, and some wheels, you must build a mobile offensive defensive tower of doom. All the resources you have must be used to mow down the endless legion of zombies and boss monsters, but that's easier fantasised than realised. If you want to win and save some girl from some evil purple dude, then listen up.
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Tip #1 - First level first
Any builder will tell you that you can't have a strong tower with wheels without a strong foundation. Before you even build your first level, the hero will be sitting on a platform with a sweet umbrella and some wheels. The obvious issue is that this provides no protection, and you'll quickly be overwhelmed. That's why you need to build your first level as soon as possible and slap some kind of harmful device to mow through zombies. From here on, a large chunk of your coins should go towards making this level durable and strong because zombies will almost always reach it, and you'll want to be able to brush them off.
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Tip #2 - Tower over Hero
Even though the hero is the whole reason that the tower is moving in the first place, they're by no means the star attraction. The honour goes almost exclusively to the tower, which is what needs to survive to reach the end of each level and make it to the next area. Your tower can be upgraded by enforcing each of the levels, improving and evolving the weapons, and then spending special upgrade points on the tower's overall capabilities on the main menu. The hero has their own gear and can contribute a fair amount, but it's the tower that should take the lion's share of your loot.
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Tip #3 - Boost Energy and save
In addition to the energy you have (and recover) that allows you to take on the different levels, you also have energy that powers up your weapons' special attacks. As time passes, you'll gather energy, and when you gain enough energy points, you can activate either the hero's secondary weapons or the tower weapons' special attacks. When you start in a new area, your energy generation is pitifully low, so you should be ready to save up plenty of coins to boost it. After that happens, you must get into the habit of forgetting about the energy so that it builds up a huge reserve. This will let you unleash hell on any zombie fortress or boss you come across when the time comes.
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Tip #4 - Speed over duration
By progressing through the different levels and worlds, you'll come across a variety of weapons from homemade to futuristic. Each one is generally geared to a different kind of damage, speed, range, and attack pattern, which can all be improved with coins and evolution. When a weapon is upgraded enough, you'll get a chance to evolve it to grant it a bonus ability. These can vary, but a consistent choice that will come up is whether you want the weapon to attack more often or for longer. While longer sounds enticing, it starts to work against you when the hordes get more numerous and the zombies much tougher. That's why you should always go for more attacks rather than long ones, so that your weapons are never out of attack for long.
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Tip #5 - Grind for Tower Upgrades
Don't let the tower defense label fool you, since there's not a lot of strategy to be had here. While other games in the genre usually give you ways to work with what you have and succeed as long as you think wisely, TDS is not like that. There's some strategy involved in your spending and upgrades, but at the end of the day, it comes down to how tough your tower is and how strong your weapons are. Don't be surprised if you have to spend some time throwing yourself into a losing situation just for coins. When it comes to taking down the boss, you'd better be prepared, which involves enforcing your tower as much as you can, building tons of energy, and maxing out your weapons just to win.
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Tip #6 - Settle on a playstyle
Many weapons will provide lots of variety in how you approach the zombies, but you're only limited to three. Each new area will randomly give you a selection of three weapons when you start building your tower, and that will be your loadout for the area. Unfortunately, this means you can't have consistent favourites, but that doesn't mean you have to spend immediately. Once the weapons spawn, there's literally no point in putting weapon parts into any of the inactive weapons. The weapons you have are with you until you win, so get used to them, learn them, and upgrade them every chance you get (first level is always first, though).
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Tip #7 - Don't Forget to Aim
One of the few direct interactions you have with our hero and tower in the field is aiming. The hero will be equipped with whatever firearm you can equip them with and will automatically fire at the nearest targets. You can usually leave him to his own devices, but by holding your finger down over him, you can manually aim his weapon. It's a small feature, but it does have some uses. The most important thing is being able to take out flying enemies from a distance before they get close enough to deal damage. It may not seem like much, but it can be just what you need to save your tower that little bit of extra health.