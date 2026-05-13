TDS - Tower Destiny Survive beginner's guide

You're building a tower to roll over zombies and other various hordes

The hero handles the guns and grenades, while your tower handles the defense

Your tower also handles the offense, and you'll need to master that to reach your destiny

When it comes to the tower defense genre, you'd think we'd already covered it all. We've been building, attacking, and moving towers. Sometimes, the towers are dudes or monsters; it's all a rich tapestry of defensive gameplay. Among these takes on it, there's one that is less uncommon than you might think, and that's the moving tower concept. There are a fair number of games where you build some sort of mobile, levelled structure that is all about demolishing everything that approaches it, including getting crushed underfoot (or a wheel). The crushing targets of the day are zombies as you pursue your vertical architecture destiny in Tower Destiny Survive.

The setup is simple: Some guy is hanging with some girl when some evil purple dude comes out of a portal and kidnaps her. Some guy grabs a gun and jumps in after her to land in a world dominated by an evil army of the dead (among other things). With nothing but a gun, a motor, some crates, and some wheels, you must build a mobile offensive defensive tower of doom. All the resources you have must be used to mow down the endless legion of zombies and boss monsters, but that's easier fantasised than realised. If you want to win and save some girl from some evil purple dude, then listen up.