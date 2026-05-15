Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure is free to claim on the Epic Games Store for mobile

The Epic Games Store freebie of the week is here, and this time it's none other than Arranger

This role-puzzling adventure tasks you with navigating a world that moves when you do

Experience both cerebral puzzling and an in-depth storyline to follow

As we head towards the end of the week (well, we're already there), I get the chance to cover something we haven't had the chance to look at for a while. And that's this week's freebie on the Epic Games Store for mobile! This time around, it's none other than Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure that's taking the spot.

If you aren't already familiar, Arranger is precisely what it says on the tin. You play as Jemma, a young woman with the bizarre ability to shift the world around her. Essentially, when you move, the world moves with you in the column or row that you're standing on.

It's essentially the sort of Superhot-style 'know when to do something' format. But what Arranger does is offer not just cerebral puzzling based on this distinctive mechanic, but also adds in a full-fledged storyline following Jemma's break from conformity in her small town and exploration of the world around her.

An epic pick

Arranger got the nod from us in quite a glowing review . And for good reason! The combination of fascinating puzzle gameplay and a full-fledged storyline means that even if you don't gel with one part of Arranger, you'll find something to enjoy in the other.

It's also good to get back into covering the Epic Games Store freebies. While there's no love lost between me and any big corporation, if someone offers me something for free I'm certainly not going to say no. Especially for something like Arranger that I otherwise might not have played.

And if you find yourself having a bit of a taste for solving puzzles after playing Arranger, why not check out some of our other suggestions? We've placed the best puzzle games on iOS for you to peruse, with both casual brain teasers and bona fide neuron-busters.

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