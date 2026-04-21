Racing Master beginner's guide - 6 tips to ace that race

It's not as simple as going fast to win - there's more to learn here, which is where our Racing Master beginner's guide comes in.

Become a master of racing in the latest NetEase joint!

Race daily cars, sports cars, and EXTREME cars on tracks around the world

Learn to drive, commit, conserve, and drift to make your way up

Racing games tend to skew into one of two categories: realistic and wacky. You're most likely familiar with the wacky racers, but it's the realistic racers that get plenty of attention to detail in conveying what real racing might be like. Only if you understand and learn these details will you ever become a Racing Master.

Racing Master beginner's guide

Before you even start your engines, you've got to start with the basics. After making your custom driver, you'll be thrown into an exciting competition, racing three types of cars across multiple leagues. While all the events and tasks will change, the ultimate goal is to become the fastest and most skillful driver on the track. It's almost entirely online, where you'll face drivers and cars from all across the world who are trying to take the top spot.

Now, just because you're going fast, that doesn't mean that the road to 1st place is a short one. You'll need somewhere to get started, and that's where we come in.