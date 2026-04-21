Racing Master beginner's guide - 6 tips to ace that race
| Racing Master
It's not as simple as going fast to win - there's more to learn here, which is where our Racing Master beginner's guide comes in.
- Become a master of racing in the latest NetEase joint!
- Race daily cars, sports cars, and EXTREME cars on tracks around the world
- Learn to drive, commit, conserve, and drift to make your way up
Racing games tend to skew into one of two categories: realistic and wacky. You're most likely familiar with the wacky racers, but it's the realistic racers that get plenty of attention to detail in conveying what real racing might be like. Only if you understand and learn these details will you ever become a Racing Master.
Racing Master beginner's guideBefore you even start your engines, you've got to start with the basics. After making your custom driver, you'll be thrown into an exciting competition, racing three types of cars across multiple leagues. While all the events and tasks will change, the ultimate goal is to become the fastest and most skillful driver on the track. It's almost entirely online, where you'll face drivers and cars from all across the world who are trying to take the top spot.
Now, just because you're going fast, that doesn't mean that the road to 1st place is a short one. You'll need somewhere to get started, and that's where we come in.
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Tip #1: Brace for the grind
You'd think a racing game that requires you to go fast on a daily basis would actually lead to faster progression, right? No. This is an online racing career you're undertaking, and you'll only get as much as you put in.
There's no auto-battling or AFK mode to earn you rewards after a week of forgetting the thing exists; it's all on you. If you want a better car, you must race. If you want better clothes, race some more. If you want more chances at various lotteries or parts to improve your favourite car and resources to invest in your workshop… Race, race, RACE!
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Tip #2: You WILL race clean
No matter what kind of racer you are, when you first get behind the wheel, the chances that you'll crash into someone are quite high. Indeed, there are plenty of large cars on the road with sharp turns that will send you sliding all over and crashing into walls or obstacles.
However, if you were dreading (or hoping) that you'd crash into your opponents, you're out of luck. It's impossible to crash into opponents in hopes of disrupting them or slowing them down, so you'd better start honing your skills. Dirty tactics will get you nowhere, and the only crashing you can do will be hazardous to your health.
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Tip #3: Drift or die
Since Racing Master is under the umbrella of NetEase, there's a strong Chinese influence, and drift racing is currently (only getting more) popular throughout the country. It's a racing tactic that you've almost certainly heard of, and it involves sliding your car around turns both because it helps maintain your momentum and lets you get around curves safely.
As such, there's a full-on drift function built right into the main controls, and you'd better learn how to use it. The tracks may be official, but they're also very wild. You can face multiple turns within seconds, and since there's no risk of crashing, opponents will drift past you while you commit to slower turns.
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Tip #4: Learn your cars and the tracks
This may seem like a pretty obvious point for a Racing Master beginner's guide, but let me ask you: when was the last time you actually examined your vehicle's stats? Did you look at a track and count how many sharp curves it has? If so, then you can disregard this. If not, because you're one of the many casual racing players who race for fun, then stick around.
You'll face a lot of opponents online who will know each car and track in and out. It's fine to have a favourite car, but you should know all its strengths and weaknesses and drive like it. When looking at a track, you should know how you'll need to drive to make the most of your car and keep your speed consistent.
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Tip #5: Check all the boxes
Going back to the fact that this is a NetEase special, it has all the bells and whistles that are a time (and potential money) investment. Events will come and go like waves on the water, with some being purely cosmetic and others being a chance to earn high-quality resources simply by playing. Check to see what the different themed events are and what activities you can do to earn a few points here and there.
This is a place where features like Daily Rewards and Login Bonuses can really help you get ahead at the start and provide reliable boosts if you've hit a wall. Just remember to check everything and do everything because chances are, it will get you something.
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Tip #6: Conserve your resources
Ah, yes, the lifeblood of any online "free" game that requires you to actually do things in it. They could be coins, gems, tickets, keys, stones, crystals, woods, energy, cards, stars, or literally anything! Racing Master may be going for the record of how many resources it has, but some are far more valuable than others. Until you find your groove and get more comfortable in your racing career, you should focus on resources that can improve your car, such as facilities, or on getting entirely new cars.
Whenever you do get resources, consider how you'll spend them. It may seem wise to spend all of them on the main car you have, or it's better to step up your driving skills so you can hold onto them to improve a better car that's within your reach. Spend how you want, but do it wisely.
Now that you've got the basics down pat with our Racing Master beginner's guide, how about putting your skills to good use? Our list of the best racing games for Android is a good place to start!