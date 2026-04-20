Ten Valkyrie is a slower-paced RPG set in the Norse realm out now on iOS and Android

Ragnarok is coming

Ten Valkyries is now available on iOS and Android

Focuses on squad building, rebirth progression, and chain-based combat

Set during Ragnarok with Freyja leading a group of Valkyrie trainees

All my knowledge of Norse mythology comes from Neil Gaiman, and from what I know of it, Ragnarok tends to be the end of the story. Ten Valkyrie starts somewhere in the middle of it. Odin’s already looking for answers, Loki is causing problems as usual, and the Valkyries are all set to try to hold it all together.

Out now on iOS and Android, Ten Valkyrie is an RPG that you can enjoy at your own pace instead of being constantly dragged into PvP battles. The focus is on Freyja and a group of Valkyrie trainees who are trying to rebuild strength while everything around them edges closer to collapse.

You’re training, upgrading, and reshaping your squad over time rather than sprinting toward an endgame. The Rebirth system plays into that loop, letting you reset and grow stronger repeatedly, while relics, totems, and unique gear stack into longer-term build paths.

Combat sticks to flashy, anime-styled encounters, but there’s a bit more going on underneath with its Chain Skill system. Abilities link together across your team, so positioning and timing matter more than just tapping through cooldowns.

Outside of battles, it’s a fairly familiar spread of content. Chapter bosses gate progression, daily dungeons keep resources flowing, and side modes like Wanted Hunts and Juice Battles give you reasons to keep checking in. Nothing out of the ordinary, but that’s probably the point as well.

As for Ten Valkyrie’s looks, expect stylised character art and costume design, with the Valkyrie Village acting as the hub between fights. Don’t expect any realism because they’ve deliberately gone for a theatrical anime presentation.

If you want to see what else is worth your time in the genre, our list of the top RPGs on Android is a good place to start.