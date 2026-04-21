Lord of Novels is an isekai-flavoured, squad-style Survivors-like on iOS and Android

The Lord of Novels is a new squad-based isekai RPG

Combine bullet hell and heaven with fast-paced combat

Build your team from isekai protagonists into a single powerful squad

The isekai genre is one which, for better or worse, has dominated anime and games based on it for a while now. But what if, rather than just a single hero drawn to another world, there were multiple? Well, these are what fall under your command in the newly released squad-based RPG The Lord of Novels!

At least that's the core conceit the developer, Magic Cube, told us. And while I'm not sure whether the many heroes are drawn from real-life web novels or just inspired by them, either way, there aren't any recognisable faces for isekai fans, unfortunately.

What The Lord of Novels does have is intense, action-packed squad-based action where you control your entire group of heroes at once. Combining bullet hell, heaven and horde survival, your job is to outpace and outgun the enemies bearing down on you with the aid of your powerful heroes.

Oh lord

The Lord of Novels is one of those games that combines exciting action with relatively simple controls. But the flashy upgrades and fast-paced combat mean that you won't be particularly concerned about that part.

While it may be a bit of a missed opportunity not to have more recognisable isekai characters on the cast, I've no doubt that if The Lord of Novels proves to be popular, as some of Magic Cube's other releases, such as The Lord of Roads, we could potentially get some collabs down the line.

For the moment, though, The Lord of Novels is a standalone entity where you'll be building your own legendary team to survive the onslaught.

If you're looking for more classic Survivors-like action, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors to find out what our top picks are that you can play right now?