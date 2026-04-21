Factory Balls Go is out now for iOS and Android, with simple pattern-making puzzles

Factory Balls Go is out now on iOS and Android

It offers a refreshing twist on pattern-reproducing puzzlers

Decorate balls using a variety of tools to copy increasingly complex patterns

Funnily enough, after the announcement that Twin Shot Deluxe was coming to mobile earlier today, we have another Flash game successor that's just been released! But Factory Balls Go isn't about platforming. Instead, it's about a surprisingly simple yet engaging puzzle process we've already given a big thumbs up for before.

Available now on iOS and Android, Factory Balls Go gives you a simple task: reproduce the chosen design on a ball. This starts off simply enough, with designs such as one half being red and the other blue. But, very quickly, your tools go from simple paint cans to dip your balls into and upgrade to include different brushes, stamps and more.

The designs change too, and pretty soon this relatively simple concept balloons into an immensely complex but no less engaging puzzle brain-buster. And this new version includes even more variety, with arms and legs to produce distinctive ball designs and add that extra bit of challenge.

Factory finish

Factory Balls Go is one of those games that's a joy to play but difficult to write about. Because, I mean, what else can you say about it? You reproduce the design and struggle with the various tools given to you.

But then that's the beautiful simplicity of the Adobe Flash design philosophy. Taking a simple core concept and building an entire experience around it. And while I'm not sure if Factory Balls Go will find the success it deserves compared to flashier cousins, I think that more than a few of you will find something to enjoy with Bart Bonte's latest project.

If you find yourself craving more mental exercises, then you're in luck, too. Because we've ranked a whole host of great puzzlers right here on mobile! Dig into our list of the best puzzle games on iOS to find out what some of our top picks are!