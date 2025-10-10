The Wrapp - Tormented halls, Wi-Fi outages, and cutesy bunnies

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Happy Friday to everyone reading this on the day of publication. We're back with another edition of The Wrapp, our regular series where the PG team chats about their weekend gaming plans. This time, Mihail discusses his latest obsession in Halls of Torment, while Catherine seeks out all things cute and cosy. It's not all smooth sailing, though, as Shaun is being forced away from his latest gaming love by an internet outage. Oh, cruel, twisted fate. How dare ye?

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’ve recently rediscovered the joy of Tsuki Adventure, so I might just hop back into that genre by revisiting Neko Atsume and Usagi Shima. I’ve been feeling very hermit-y lately, with my usual Introvert Level dialled up to 10, so these warm hugs in the form of cats and bunnies are my everything at the moment.

On the flipside, a friend of mine from Japan sent me a photo of a new gachapon capsule toy line with an adorable miniature Uncharted charm just to make me yearn for something I can’t have, so to compensate, I’m tempted to dust off my PlayStation 4 and revisit my old Uncharted playthrough, too, which is anything but cosy. Ah, the dichotomies of life.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

Assuming no bugs get in the way, I’m going to spend my weekend getting to grips with The Sims 4: Adventure Awaits. I can’t wait to really put the new Getaways function to the test, as a lot of earlier versions of the Expansion - like The Sims: On Holiday - have been absolute highlights of the franchise for me.

I’m also curious about how the new entomology skill shapes up, alongside the butterfly collection. Which I guess means I’ll be facing bugs in the pack even if it runs perfectly smoothly.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

My original plans for this weekend were to download Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. I reviewed it this week and absolutely loved it. Alas, my internet has been out since yesterday. So, frustratingly, that is off the table for an unknown length of time. So instead, it'll be Dragon's Dogma 2, without access to the Rift. Living in an internet-less world hurts my soul.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

I don't know if you guys are aware of this, but Epic's free games for the week have kicked in recently, and this means that one of them (at least and hopefully) is a mobile freebie… Or at least has a mobile tie-in. Although it appears that the other free game isn't visible on the app, the mobile-friendly option is the Double Dragon Trilogy. This is a class arcade-style beat 'em up that I've only ever heard about, but never had the chance to play.

I like beat 'em ups on occasion, but nothing will ever beat Castle Crashers (Chronicles of Mystara isn't bad). Still, I'm gonna give the Double Dragon Trilogy a chance between jobs of Hitman: Absolution.

Mihail Katsoris Staff Writer

These days, I’ve been totally hooked on Halls of Torment, to be honest. There’s just something compulsive about trying out different Halls of Torment builds and seeing how far I can push each class. I guess that's why I love RPGs. Theory craft and then see my plan in action. Anyway, I’ve mostly been running Warlock and Cleric, but I want to try some weird combos just for fun.

Silver and Blood is a game that I've been playing since its release, and I haven't missed a day doing my dailies. Finally, there’s a new summoner character, and summoners are my favourite team type, so I’m curious to see how this one shakes up the meta.

Lastly, I’ll still squeeze in some Honor of Kings matches, probably running Vengeance on top lane or Gao in the mid lane, who's still super strong in my opinion even after the nerfs.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

It’s back to normal for me when it comes to mobile. That means Balatro and Vampire Survivors. What can I say? I guess my player habits are just ‘whenever I have time’ more than anything else. Although Torerowa was a nice change of pace, I think that putting aside time to ply dungeons is a bit beyond me.

But there is one upcoming release I’m counting down the days to. Deep Rock Galactic Survivor is definitely on my wishlist, and considering how much I loved the original and my well-known interest in Vampire Survivors, I reckon this is the mashup I’ve been waiting for!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ve actually been a little bit too busy to play games over the last week, simply logging in to do my daily spins and catches for Pokémon Go. Hopefully, this weekend will be a little easier on me, and I’ll be able to get some more time for mobile. If I do… I’ll be pushing onwards with my Hitman: World of Assassination progress as I try and unlock even a fraction of my progress on other platforms.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

I have two games in my sights this weekend. Whether or not I'll get to both remains to be seen, but I'll go into Saturday with good intentions, at least. The first is Monster Walk, one of those fitness apps that aims to get you up and about more. I don't necessarily need it for the health side of things. I walk everywhere anyway - and run when I can avoid injury for more than five minutes - but I do like the idea of my steps counting towards more than the usual 10K daily target.

Beyond that, I want to try Seoul Exorcist 1111. I love a good roguelike, and its promise of stylishly slicing and dicing foes with fancy combos is calling to me at the moment. It also describes itself as having a mixture of real-time and turn-based combat. It’s been done before, of course, but it's not something you see all that often. So, I'm intrigued to see how it plays out here.