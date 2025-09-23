Seoul Exorcist 111 is out now to let you live your flashy anime demon-slaying fantasies

Don't feel blue, exorcist

Seoul Exorcist 111 is now available for purchase on iOS and Android

Dig into quick 7-minute sessions in this roguelite action RPG

Play as four distinct exorcists and slash up enemies with dynamic combos

When it comes to trendy topics, mashing up two of them is always a way to get ahead. And in the case of Seoul Exorcist 111, it's Korea and demon slaying. Yes, no K-pop here, but it's very much all about the anime-style moves and flashy battles as you chop your way through otherworldly hordes.

You may remember us briefly covering Seoul Exorcist 111 a few weeks ago, but it's now available to buy on iOS and Android. In it, you have only seven minutes to engage in real-time, though turn-based, battles and slay all the demons on-screen with your abilities.

How does it work? Well, that mixture of real-time and turn-based sees enemies move on a simple 2D plane. When you act, they do, and you have to pick the right moves to line them up and take as many out at once as you can.

No blue here

Focusing on roguelite action, Seoul Exorcist 111 may not be a brawler or fighter, but it's definitely got the fast-paced intensity you'd expect from the genre. You'll be able to pick from four different exorcists with their own abilities to slay their way through packs of demons in each run as you unlock new and more powerful abilities.

While the mixture of turn-based and real-time may take some getting used to, I'd wager that for many people this is exactly what they've been looking for. A mixture of all the flash and flair, while not being a super-easy power fantasy, is definitely right on the money for many of you looking to live out those demon-destroying fantasies.

In any case, Seoul Exorcist 111 joins a swathe of really great releases over the last few months. So if you're looking for our picks, why not dig into some of our reviews? This week, it's MicroMacro: Downtown Detective that Jupiter has been sinking their teeth into.