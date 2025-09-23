Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor brings space dwarf action to mobile this winter

Rock and stone!

Deep Rock Galactic is coming to mobile, or the spinoff DRG: Survivor is

Now available in pre-reg on iOS and Android, it takes you deep into Hoxxes IV on a solo mission

Blast your way through hordes of Glyphids and dive deeper to gather more loot and treasure

A decade ago, if you said that one of the hit indie multiplayer shooters out there would star space dwarves, you'd be laughed at. But Deep Rock Galactic has remained a firm favourite, and now this Survivors-like spinoff is finally set to make its way to iOS and Android this November with pre-registration open!

Probably one of my biggest contenders for 'why isn't this on smartphone?' Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor sees you taking on the role of a space dwarf on the deadly planet of Hoxxes IV. Infested by the alien Glyphids, only the stalwart miners of Deep Rock Galactic are brave enough (and inebriated enough) to seek out the mineral wealth.

Whereas regular DRG focuses on four-player co-op akin to Left 4 Dead, Survivor instead makes it a Survivors-like. You'll automatically blast approaching Glyphids as you work to complete objectives, gather minerals and dive deeper for even bigger rewards.

This one's for Karl

You'll have a host of means at your disposal to upgrade your chosen dwarf, be that their armour, weapons or gear. You'll also have the help of trusty sidekick, the robotic Bosco, to watch your back while you mine.

Not only that, but you'll also be able to explore the luscious, stylishly low-poly biomes of Hoxxes IV, from the dank caverns to the vibrant Azure Wield and the pain-in-my-beard that is Magma Core.

Speaking (er, writing?) as a longtime fan of Deep Rock Galactic, I couldn't be more excited to play this mobile spinoff. I guess I'll finally have something other than Balatro to play!

But for the rest of you, this may only be another competitor in an already crowded space. Take a gander at our list of the best mobile games like Vampire Survivors to see what we've got in store for those of you who want to be in a bullet hell.