Top 5 builds in Halls of Torment - Of cool clerics and crippling crits
| Halls of Torment
Picking the top builds in Halls of Torment doesn't have to be torture - not with our handy guide in your back pocket.
Like in every other survival game out there, you have to know what you're getting into. This one's no different, except it is slightly darker than most. I've played it and tested quite a few builds, though, and by now it's safe to say I can give you a few reliable tips on the top builds in Halls of Torment.
All have been tried and tested, some were a hit and others a complete miss, but in the end, the definitive list is here, and it's actually quite fun!
A little backstoryI will start by mentioning this: from the very beginning, I didn't know what to expect. I went in blind, I made mistakes, but didn't think too much of it. Those mistakes later translated into death (of my character, of course), so I tried again, and again, and again.
Eventually, I figured it out, which is why it wasn't exactly easy to create a guide that encapsulates everything.
My goal is to give clear directions for each build, as well as a complete build for beginners to help you out in the early stages.
Free classes vs premium classesAs you're probably well aware by now, there are 2 free classes you can pick, while the rest you'll have to pay for - they're premium. I believe you don't have to pay for the classes to actually enjoy the whole thing, but if you want to get them, that's perfectly fine too.
This can be enjoyed as F2P, which is why I've also covered builds for those free classes too. Oh and if you like the genre, we have a list of games like Vampire Survivors, which you might be interested in!
Feel free to tinker around with the top builds in Halls of TormentLastly, I do have to mention that none of the builds are set in stone. They're based on my experience - I tested a lot of equipment, abilities and blessings, and this article has what I consider to be the best ones.
New player build Swordsman || Archer || Exterminator || Cleric
#1 - Build for new players
As a new player, you won't have the gear required to follow any specific build. So, I figured it would be nice to also add a build that can serve as a guideline. This "generic" build will help you progress and clear content until you get gear, unlock characters, and can focus on something specific.
Starting outThe first gear you should get is the Plated Boots and Plated Armor. These can be a very solid foundation for any build you want to follow.
Since you won't have any blessings or stats from the compendium, I'll use the Exterminator class as an early-game example to give you an idea as to how to build pretty much any character in the early stages.
Stats PriorityEarly on, you won't have any potions to reroll or lock any stats, so there's a lot of RNG involved. Focus on scaling one offensive option - in this case, we are going for burn damage, and then focus on survivability.
If you have Plated Boots and Armor, you already have a decent base block, so it makes sense to try and max that stat.
- Burn Damage / Chance
- Force
- Attack Speed
- Movement Speed
- Block Chances
- Defense
- HP
- Regen
Abilities
- Dragon's Breath
- Flame Strike
Dragon's Breath burn will be your main source of damage. Don't be surprised if you see more than 10-12 million damage just from the burn alone at the end of your run.
Make sure to use the well to send any items to your stash so you can eventually follow a more specific build.
#2 - Swordsman build
This build focuses on attack speed, high damage, and area of effect (AoE). The core item of this build is Wind Crown, a helmet that gives ATK Speed based on the charges you have (up to +50%).
For the rings, I like to use Guiding Star for the extra attack/move speed, paired with Echoing Band. As an alternative, you can go with Copper Ring and Wooden Ring.
|Equipment
|Headwear
|Wind Crown
|Necklace
|Collar of Confidence
|Armor
|Blood-Soaked Shirt
|Gloves
|Quickhand Gloves
|Boots
|Spike Boots / Berserker Boots
|Rings
|Guiding Star / Echoing Band / Copper Ring / Wooden Ring
|Mark
|Mark of the Sword
AbilitiesSince this build is scaling AoE, it makes sense to prioritise abilities that benefit from it.
- Radiant Aura
- Astronomer's Orbs
- Lightning Strikes
- Flame Strike / Transfixion
Stats PriorityObviously, there's a lot of RNG, and sometimes not even all the flasks in the world can save you, but anyway, here's what you should be looking for.
- Attack Speed (Wind Crown + Quickhand Gloves so...yeah.)
- Area
- Crit (Chance / Bonus)
- Pick-Up Range (Especially if you are using Collar of Confidence)
- HP / DEF
Blessings / CompendiumAt this point, it should be very obvious what you are looking for, but regardless, here we go.
- Attack Speed
- Damage
- Critical
- Area
- Pick Up
- Move Speed
#3 - Archer build
Archer is a class known for its high attack speed, critical, and critical bonus chances. This is a build with these things in mind. The goal is to move around the map fast while dealing a lot of projectile damage to clear hordes of enemies.
|Equipment
|Headwear
|Wind Crown
|Necklace
|Blood Catcher
|Armor
|Blood-Soaked Shirt
|Gloves
|Quickhand Gloves
|Boots
|Running Shoes / Berserker Boots
|Rings
|Guiding Star / Echoing Band / Copper Ring / Wooden Ring
|Mark
|Mark of the Arrow / Mark of the Sword
AbilitiesIn order of priority, you want to go with the following abilities:
- Phantom Needles
- Lightning Strikes
- Transfixion
- Flame Strike
Stats PriorityWith this build, you want to move fast so you can kite the mobs, deal critical damage, and sustain with Blood Cather and Blood-Soaked Shirt.
- Crit Chance / Bonus
- Damage
- Attack Speed
- Force
- Movement Speed
Blessings / Compendium
- Critical Chance
- Critical Damage
- Attack Speed
- Force
- Move Speed
#4 - Exterminator build
This Exterminator build is all about stacking burn with Flame Crown + Ring of Fire + Flame Strike. Stack Area and Burn Chance early, and you’ll melt hordes before they even reach you.
|Equipment
|Headwear
|Flame Crown
|Necklace
|Collar of Confidence
|Armor
|Blazing Shell
|Gloves
|Sparking Tips
|Boots
|Firewalker Boots
|Rings
|Ring of Fire / Echoing Band / Seal of Rebirth
|Mark
|Mark of the Flame / Mark of the Arrow
AbilitiesFlame Strike is a must, obviously. Astronomer's Orb is pretty good considering this is a mid-range build, plus we are scaling move speed and range. Lightning Strikes for AoE clear and spark/burn.
- Dragon Breath
- Flame Strike
- Astronomer’s Orbs
- Lightning Strikes
Stats PriorityAny of these stats is good to prioritise, but burn change + damage are better during the early levels.
- Burn Chance
- Damage
- Area
- Attack Speed
- Force
- Movement Speed
Blessings / CompendiumSince this isn't a crit build for a change, this is how the blessings look:
- Damage
- Area
- Attack Speed
- Move Speed
- Pick Up
- Revive
#5 - Cleric build
The Cleric build relies on AoE scaling, piercing, and ATK Speed. For this build, you don't care about crit. Your goal is to get the Wind Crown helm, and stack it with Radiant Aura. Essentially, you will focus on getting more damage and tankiness, and you're good.
|Equipment
|Headwear
|Wind Crown
|Necklace
|Collar of Confidence / Jade Amulet
|Armor
|Hunter’s Garb / Blood-Soaked Shirt
|Gloves
|Quickhand Gloves / Hunting Gloves
|Boots
|Spike Boots / Electrostatic Treads
|Rings
|Guiding Star / Seal of Rebirth
|Mark
|Mark of the Cleric
AbilitiesRadiant Aura works best with the Cleric, in my experience.
- Radiant Aura
- Lightning Strikes
- Phantom Needles
- Astronomer's Orb
Stats PriorityATK Speed and Damage go hand in hand for the Cleric. The Area is a must for the Aura too.
- Attack Speed
- Damage
- Area
- Range
- Force
- Pick Up
Blessings / CompendiumAs you can see, Revive is for the Cleric something you should get, just like you would for any other class. In terms of other blessings, anything that works to boost the stats of the abilities is welcome.
- Attack Speed
- Damage
- Area
- Range
- Movement Speed
- Pick Up
- Movement Speed
- Revive
And that's it for our guide on the top builds in Halls of Torment! If you're on the hunt for more beginner-friendly tips, why not have a look at our Elpis: Fallen Star guide for new players, or perhaps our Seven Knights Re:BIRTH tier list?
Elpis: Fallen Star guide for new players