Top 5 builds in Halls of Torment - Of cool clerics and crippling crits

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Halls of Torment
Picking the top builds in Halls of Torment doesn't have to be torture - not with our handy guide in your back pocket.

Like in every other survival game out there, you have to know what you're getting into. This one's no different, except it is slightly darker than most. I've played it and tested quite a few builds, though, and by now it's safe to say I can give you a few reliable tips on the top builds in Halls of Torment.

All have been tried and tested, some were a hit and others a complete miss, but in the end, the definitive list is here, and it's actually quite fun!

A little backstory

I will start by mentioning this: from the very beginning, I didn't know what to expect. I went in blind, I made mistakes, but didn't think too much of it. Those mistakes later translated into death (of my character, of course), so I tried again, and again, and again. 

Eventually, I figured it out, which is why it wasn't exactly easy to create a guide that encapsulates everything.

My goal is to give clear directions for each build, as well as a complete build for beginners to help you out in the early stages.

battle and leveling in the dark forest

Free classes vs premium classes

As you're probably well aware by now, there are 2 free classes you can pick, while the rest you'll have to pay for - they're premium. I believe you don't have to pay for the classes to actually enjoy the whole thing, but if you want to get them, that's perfectly fine too.

This can be enjoyed as F2P, which is why I've also covered builds for those free classes too. Oh and if you like the genre, we have a list of games like Vampire Survivors, which you might be interested in!

Feel free to tinker around with the top builds in Halls of Torment

Lastly, I do have to mention that none of the builds are set in stone. They're based on my experience - I tested a lot of equipment, abilities and blessings, and this article has what I consider to be the best ones.
New player build

Swordsman  ||  Archer  ||  Exterminator  ||  Cleric
#1 - Build for new players

picking traits after leveling up

As a new player, you won't have the gear required to follow any specific build. So, I figured it would be nice to also add a build that can serve as a guideline. This "generic" build will help you progress and clear content until you get gear, unlock characters, and can focus on something specific.

Starting out

The first gear you should get is the Plated Boots and Plated Armor. These can be a very solid foundation for any build you want to follow.

Since you won't have any blessings or stats from the compendium, I'll use the Exterminator class as an early-game example to give you an idea as to how to build pretty much any character in the early stages.

Stats Priority

Early on, you won't have any potions to reroll or lock any stats, so there's a lot of RNG involved. Focus on scaling one offensive option - in this case, we are going for burn damage, and then focus on survivability.

If you have Plated Boots and Armor, you already have a decent base block, so it makes sense to try and max that stat.

  • Burn Damage / Chance
  • Force
  • Attack Speed
  • Movement Speed
  • Block Chances
  • Defense
  • HP
  • Regen

Abilities

  • Dragon's Breath
  • Flame Strike

Dragon's Breath burn will be your main source of damage. Don't be surprised if you see more than 10-12 million damage just from the burn alone at the end of your run.

Make sure to use the well to send any items to your stash so you can eventually follow a more specific build.

#2 - Swordsman build 

swordsman finishing a level at level 90

This build focuses on attack speed, high damage, and area of effect (AoE). The core item of this build is Wind Crown, a helmet that gives ATK Speed based on the charges you have (up to +50%).

For the rings, I like to use Guiding Star for the extra attack/move speed, paired with Echoing Band. As an alternative, you can go with Copper Ring and Wooden Ring.

Equipment
Headwear Wind Crown
Necklace Collar of Confidence
Armor Blood-Soaked Shirt
Gloves Quickhand Gloves
Boots Spike Boots / Berserker Boots
Rings Guiding Star / Echoing Band / Copper Ring / Wooden Ring
Mark Mark of the Sword

Abilities

Since this build is scaling AoE, it makes sense to prioritise abilities that benefit from it.

  • Radiant Aura
  • Astronomer's Orbs
  • Lightning Strikes
  • Flame Strike / Transfixion

Stats Priority

Obviously, there's a lot of RNG, and sometimes not even all the flasks in the world can save you, but anyway, here's what you should be looking for.

  • Attack Speed (Wind Crown + Quickhand Gloves so...yeah.)
  • Area
  • Crit (Chance / Bonus)
  • Pick-Up Range (Especially if you are using Collar of Confidence)
  • HP / DEF

Blessings / Compendium

At this point, it should be very obvious what you are looking for, but regardless, here we go.

  • Attack Speed
  • Damage
  • Critical
  • Area
  • Pick Up
  • Move Speed
Bonus: It goes without saying that you should have at least 1 point in Revive.

#3 - Archer build 

gear equipped to the character

Archer is a class known for its high attack speed, critical, and critical bonus chances. This is a build with these things in mind. The goal is to move around the map fast while dealing a lot of projectile damage to clear hordes of enemies.

Equipment
Headwear Wind Crown
Necklace Blood Catcher
Armor Blood-Soaked Shirt
Gloves Quickhand Gloves
Boots Running Shoes / Berserker Boots
Rings Guiding Star / Echoing Band / Copper Ring / Wooden Ring
Mark Mark of the Arrow / Mark of the Sword

Abilities

In order of priority, you want to go with the following abilities:

  • Phantom Needles
  • Lightning Strikes
  • Transfixion
  • Flame Strike

Stats Priority

With this build, you want to move fast so you can kite the mobs, deal critical damage, and sustain with Blood Cather and Blood-Soaked Shirt.

  • Crit Chance / Bonus
  • Damage
  • Attack Speed
  • Force
  • Movement Speed

Blessings / Compendium

  • Critical Chance
  • Critical Damage
  • Attack Speed
  • Force
  • Move Speed
Bonus: Don't forget about having 1 point in Revive.

#4 - Exterminator build

picking an ability between the three

This Exterminator build is all about stacking burn with Flame Crown + Ring of Fire + Flame Strike. Stack Area and Burn Chance early, and you’ll melt hordes before they even reach you.

Equipment
Headwear Flame Crown
Necklace Collar of Confidence
Armor Blazing Shell
Gloves Sparking Tips
Boots Firewalker Boots
Rings Ring of Fire / Echoing Band / Seal of Rebirth
Mark Mark of the Flame / Mark of the Arrow

Abilities

Flame Strike is a must, obviously. Astronomer's Orb is pretty good considering this is a mid-range build, plus we are scaling move speed and range. Lightning Strikes for AoE clear and spark/burn.

  • Dragon Breath
  • Flame Strike
  • Astronomer’s Orbs
  • Lightning Strikes

Stats Priority

Any of these stats is good to prioritise, but burn change + damage are better during the early levels.

  • Burn Chance
  • Damage
  • Area
  • Attack Speed
  • Force
  • Movement Speed

Blessings / Compendium

Since this isn't a crit build for a change, this is how the blessings look:

  • Damage
  • Area
  • Attack Speed
  • Move Speed
  • Pick Up
  • Revive
Bonus: Another way to build the Exterminator would be going full crit scale with Mark of Arrow. Try out both builds and see what works better for your playstyle.

#5 - Cleric build

mountain idol artifact picked up on red background

The Cleric build relies on AoE scaling, piercing, and ATK Speed. For this build, you don't care about crit. Your goal is to get the Wind Crown helm, and stack it with Radiant Aura. Essentially, you will focus on getting more damage and tankiness, and you're good.

Equipment
Headwear Wind Crown
Necklace Collar of Confidence / Jade Amulet
Armor Hunter’s Garb / Blood-Soaked Shirt
Gloves Quickhand Gloves / Hunting Gloves
Boots Spike Boots / Electrostatic Treads
Rings Guiding Star / Seal of Rebirth
Mark Mark of the Cleric

Abilities

Radiant Aura works best with the Cleric, in my experience.

  • Radiant Aura
  • Lightning Strikes
  • Phantom Needles
  • Astronomer's Orb

Stats Priority

ATK Speed and Damage go hand in hand for the Cleric. The Area is a must for the Aura too.

  • Attack Speed
  • Damage
  • Area
  • Range
  • Force
  • Pick Up

Blessings / Compendium

As you can see, Revive is for the Cleric something you should get, just like you would for any other class. In terms of other blessings, anything that works to boost the stats of the abilities is welcome.

  • Attack Speed
  • Damage
  • Area
  • Range
  • Movement Speed
  • Pick Up
  • Movement Speed
  • Revive

And that's it for our guide on the top builds in Halls of Torment! If you're on the hunt for more beginner-friendly tips, why not have a look at our Elpis: Fallen Star guide for new players, or perhaps our Seven Knights Re:BIRTH tier list?

