Top 5 builds in Halls of Torment - Of cool clerics and crippling crits

Picking the top builds in Halls of Torment doesn't have to be torture - not with our handy guide in your back pocket.

Like in every other survival game out there, you have to know what you're getting into. This one's no different, except it is slightly darker than most. I've played it and tested quite a few builds, though, and by now it's safe to say I can give you a few reliable tips on the top builds in Halls of Torment.

All have been tried and tested, some were a hit and others a complete miss, but in the end, the definitive list is here, and it's actually quite fun!

A little backstory

I will start by mentioning this: from the very beginning, I didn't know what to expect. I went in blind, I made mistakes, but didn't think too much of it. Those mistakes later translated into death (of my character, of course), so I tried again, and again, and again.

Eventually, I figured it out, which is why it wasn't exactly easy to create a guide that encapsulates everything.

My goal is to give clear directions for each build, as well as a complete build for beginners to help you out in the early stages.

Free classes vs premium classes

As you're probably well aware by now, there are 2 free classes you can pick, while the rest you'll have to pay for - they're premium. I believe you don't have to pay for the classes to actually enjoy the whole thing, but if you want to get them, that's perfectly fine too.

This can be enjoyed as F2P, which is why I've also covered builds for those free classes too. Oh and if you like the genre, we have a list of games like Vampire Survivors, which you might be interested in!

Feel free to tinker around with the top builds in Halls of Torment

Lastly, I do have to mention that none of the builds are set in stone. They're based on my experience - I tested a lot of equipment, abilities and blessings, and this article has what I consider to be the best ones.