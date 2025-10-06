Monster Walk takes you on a fantastical fitness journey this month

Hope you've got your walking sabatons on

Monster Walk, the RPG-inspired fitness app, is set for release this month

Your steps fuel your progression in building a team of mighty monsters and a bastion of a base

Jump into fast-paced, real-time battles to add a bit of excitement to your walking adventure

Getting fit can be a real pain. Even if you crave the feeling of pavement beneath your trainers, I think even you'd have to admit that walking off the weekend calories can be a bit of a burden. But Monster Walk, set to arrive October 9th, is set to make getting fit into a fantastical journey!

You may remember us covering Monster Walk way back when it was first announced. But after 200 million cumulative steps taken during its early access period, the rest of us are set to journey into the world of Monster Walk and its epic RPG action.

Rather than tracking you via GPS as you would find in one of Niantic's AR RPGs, Monster Walk focuses simply on steps taken. And the more you take, the stronger your characters get, as does the bond with the mysterious monsters that they'll both fight and recruit along the way.

Monstrously good times

Monster Walk's whole focus is not so much on a dense storyline or even continuous daily quests, but instead on a slow buildup. Much like you would want to do with fitness. You're also not being pitted against other players, meaning there's less pressure to dive into the deep end.

That doesn't mean it's lacking in action for players either, because you'll have fast-paced, real-time battles to jump into, team-building to collect the aforementioned monsters, as well as the ability to slowly rebuild the broken world you find yourself in.

What that means is that there's a surprising amount of content promised here, which makes the prospect of actually walking around and making yourself fit in the process quite enticing.

Whether or not you plan on checking out Monster Walk when it arrives later this month, you'll want to keep up to date with the top releases arriving soon. Check out our list of the best mobile games in soft launch for more!