Halls of Torment brings Diablo-like action to iOS and Android

As I've already said today, nowadays in gaming, it's mashups of different concepts that seem to take precedent. Experimenting by bringing together different mechanics is something that can produce stunning originality. As is exactly the case with Halls of Torment, a throwback to the heyday of 90s PC gaming, on mobile!

To explain Halls of Torment, you simply need to think about the original Diablo and Vampire Survivors being thrown together in a blender. You play as hapless adventurers delving into the titular halls, trying to survive against hordes of monsters out for your blood.

Surviving means the usual Survivors-like considerations. Grab loot, upgrade, and develop new skills. But in Halls of Torment, the key difference of having to manually attack makes your tactical decisions even more weighty, as you need to actively manage where and how you make your mark on the hordes of enemies.

Halls of Residents of Evil

We've already previewed Halls of Torment and found it to be an excellent new release well worth digging into. Personally speaking, I find virtually everything about it to be surprising, mostly that no one has tried it before, as visually, mechanically and concept-wise it seems such an obvious fit.

The freemium version of Halls of Torment for mobile is also, perhaps erroneously, referred to as a new version. And while it maintains all the original's aspects, it also features revamped mechanics, shorter sessions and more curated changes, making it perfect for mobile. So why wait? Delve into the dungeon today!

