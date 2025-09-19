The Wrapp - Spectral assassins, cheesy aircraft, and a spot of farming

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

It's time for another edition of The Wrapp! We're all taking a break from trying anything new this week, it seems. Shaun is returning to Crystal of Atlan, tempted by the promise of stealthy goodness, while Dann is continuing his efforts to reach 50 on Pokémon Go before the levelling update lands. Elsewhere, Will laments his selective memory, and Toni plans to marathon the latest season of the fantastic DanDaDan. And me? I’m chasing a little mouse in a plane made of cheese.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I believe Nuverse, developers of Crystal of Atlan, have had my number lately. First, they do the Digimon collaboration, and as soon as that ends, they drop the Assassin class. I am a sucker for rogues and dual-wielding, so I will be trying them out this weekend on a new server for the rewards. From what I have seen, I think I will go for the Specter subclass, which feels a lot more like an iconic Ninja Assassins loadout. Lots of clones and quick movement.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ve actually spent this week removing and uninstalling apps from my phone, as I was sinking time into a few too many ‘just five minutes a day’ situations, and it was starting to really interrupt my day. As such, I don’t really know what I’ll be putting time into this weekend when it comes to mobile gaming — although I’ll continue my march to level 50 on Pokémon Go. Outside of this, I’ve got a slow-burning multiplayer game of Warhammer III that I’m trying to get through with a pal, but it’ll likely otherwise be a quiet one.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

As I mentioned on the podcast, I missed my chance to get Monument Valley on Epic when it was free last week. This is because I forgot that Epic Games has a mobile tie-in app so that you can download free mobile-centric games onto your phone. What's ironic is that I had in the past used this very service to get the original Flappy Bird onto my phone. Well, at least I've got Monument Valley 2.

Here's hoping that I didn't miss out on some vast, complex, and detailed narrative setup from the first one.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

Much like last week, I’m still playing the field in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town. I’m pretty worn out at the moment, so I’m very taken by the simplicity of booting up my Switch, spending ten minutes watering turnips, then calling it a day. Plus, I’ve just reached Autumn in-game, which feels rather fitting and cosy in contrast to the rather wet and windy September we’re actually having here in real life.

My quiet farming time might be interrupted this weekend, though, as I’m also going to be marathoning the rest of DanDaDan to try and finish it before the Season 2 finale is spoiled for me. That’s decidedly less comfy and cosy than picking yams and sunsweet flowers, but it still feels quite seasonal as October crawls a little closer.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I’ll give you three guesses what I’ll be doing this weekend! Well, you’d be right, Balatro is still on my list. But hey, that just means I’m becoming older, where I spend most of my time on a single release. But something that has caught my eye is the upcoming Torerowa.

I sport a slightly older phone, so Abyss of Dungeons isn’t really an option for me. But I’ve always been a sucker for classic JRPG aesthetics, which Torerowa has in spades. So I reckon when that rolls around, it’ll be joining my lineup, at least for a little while!

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy & Special Projects Editor

With a fairly busy weekend ahead, I sadly don't see myself diving into anything new. Instead, I'll dip into Acecraft during my spare moments. I refuse to spend any actual money on the game, but I also want Jerry (who's highly ranked on our Acecraft tier list) before he flies off into the sunset in his cheese-based plane. I can't have Tom and not his arch-nemesis. That'd just be ridiculous. So, I'll have my fingers crossed that I can recruit him before it's too late.

Outside of that, I might play some ranked Pokémon TCG Pocket. I've not dabbled with PvP much this season, and I'm getting the itch to return, particularly since Giratina Ex and Darkrai Ex appear to be making a resurgence, a deck combo I enjoy very much.