Torerowa, the Dark and Darker-like from Japan, will release later this month for iOS and Android

Into the dungeon

Torerowa, the upcoming extraction dungeon crawler, is arriving very soon

Set for release later this month, it mixes up the Dark and Darker gameplay with classic JRPG aesthetics

Explore the dungeon of Restos, gather treasure and level up as you fight baddies

With their ongoing dispute with Nexon over the creation of Dark and Darker, and the rebranding of it on mobile to Abyss of Dungeons, it's safe to say the original hack 'n slash extraction dungeon crawler has taken a bit of a knock. But there's a new horse in the race in the form of Asobimo Inc's Torerowa!

Even better, Torerowa is set to release very, very soon. September 25th, as a matter of fact. And while it does mimic Dark and Darker in many ways, it also does its own thing by putting a classic Japanese fantasy spin on the extraction dungeon-crawler concept.

Torerowa sees you exploring the dungeon Restos as an archetypal JRPG adventurer. The deeper you go, the more dangerous it gets, but the greater the rewards. And naturally, once you've gotten all you can carry, the only challenge left is to escape alive.

Definitely dungeoneering

I'd be remiss not to critique the fact that Torerowa definitely has something of a budget look to it. While the environments and most graphics are impressive, the character models are a little bit janky. But all of that is small potatoes for an upcoming release that I think is really going to hit the mark for some people.

My bet is that there are many of you out there who might have liked Dark and Darker in concept, but fancied something just a little more light-hearted. In which case, the colourful but still dangerous world of Torerowa is more than likely to hit the mark!

But while you've got a few days, you might decide to jump into Abyss of Dungeons and give it a go to get familiar with the concept. In which case, be sure to check out our Abyss of Dungeons promo code list to get a head start!