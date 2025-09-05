Monument Valley is free on the Epic Games Store for mobile

Monumental additions

Monument Valley is the latest Epic Games freebie

Grab this monument-shifting puzzler and guide Ida safely through levels

Monument Valley is Ustwo's breakout franchise

The Epic Games Store's free release programme for mobile has proven to be a great way to experience some true classics. But if you were worried that Epic were scraping the barrel of the past a bit too much, don't fret because Monument Valley is the latest free weekly release!

Available now to download and keep for free, Monument Valley is a well-regarded classic for a reason. A real breakout hit, this perspective-switching puzzler sees you manipulating the various titular monuments to allow a young girl called Ida to navigate them safely. It's all about knowing what to move, and when, and plotting the safest course for Ida to make their way through the level.

Monument Valley also became something of a streaming icon after being featured in Netflix's House of Cards, being played on-screen. So it's no surprise that the Monument Valley franchise has featured on the platform, including its third iteration launching initially exclusively on Netflix Games.

Go play it

No, really, go play it. The Epic Games Store's free release programme is chock-a-block with fantastic releases you may've missed out on. Heck, it's how I managed to get my copy of Control, and that was well worth the hours that I sank in.

With that example in mind, Monument Valley is a visually intriguing experience, complemented by plenty in the way of dense puzzles to explore and solve. For the low, low price of free, you can't get any better than a veritable mobile classic to take up your time this weekend.

