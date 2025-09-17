Crystal of Atlan introduces new backstabbing assassin class in latest update

Clear as crystal

Crystal of Atlan is introducing a brand-new class with the Assassin

Arriving alongside their own subclass, the Assassin boasts numerous flashy abilities

Their introduction is hailed by exciting new in-game events and rewards

In the world of fantasy, there's seldom as loved (or hated) a class as that of the rogue, thief or ninja. Usually lurking around before jumping from the shadows at that crucial moment to nick your kill against the evil wizard. And you can live out that fantasy for yourself in the latest Crystal of Atlan update with the introduction of their assassin class!

This cross-platform magicpunk MMOARPG is set to introduce this new class alongside a suite of in-game rewards to enjoy. As you might expect, the Assassin is all about sneaking around and flashy, quick, stealthy attacks.

To celebrate their inclusion, alongside their sub-classes, the latest in-game events are now live. From today until October 2nd, those top ten players in the Specter and Mirage Power Rankings will be able to nab exclusive rewards and enhancement vouchers. Meanwhile, the wider community can participate in new Assassin-themed contests to win even more in-game goodies (or just check our Crystal of Atlan code list).

Backstabbing

Not only that, but to mark the arrival of the Assassin, there'll also be the introduction of new servers with their own exclusive rewards available until October 8th. These include Arcanite of Adore, Bound Gold and more ways to boost your progression.

Meanwhile, the top three teams clearing Queen Coronation - Legend with 5k nullification will also earn the Fearless Adventurer title and Prismadiums, while top players in Tempered Trials have the chance to earn their own exclusive moniker, an enhancement fund and even more Prismadiums.

It all presents a pretty compelling reason to jump into Crystal of Atlan. But if you're still hankering for more MMORPG action on mobile, then fortunately, you're very much spoilt for choice. Check out our list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft to see where the entries on our own platform stack up against the greatest MMO of all time!