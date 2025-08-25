Pokémon Go's upcoming Level Revamp update rebalances the existing system, including raising the cap

You can also enjoy an XP Celebration event to get a little closer to 50 before the changes come in

Pokémon Go will increase its level cap from 50 to 80 this October

However, it's a rebalance rather than adding thirty new levels

That means we can expect new rewards as well as more frequent level-ups

Next year, Pokémon Go celebrates its tenth anniversary, which is no small feat in the world of mobile gaming. It owes much of that longevity to smart additions over the years that keep things fresh. But, sometimes, tweaking existing mechanics is equally important, a fact Niantic is acutely aware of, judging by the announcement of the Level Revamp update.

Set to arrive on October 15th, the Leveling Update will raise the existing cap from 50 to 80. The aim is to allow us to experience the joys of levelling up more frequently than we do now, which I'm all for. I recently hit level 42 and, with the current system, had resigned myself to the fact that I wouldn't see 43 for quite some time.

In need of a few extra pals? Check out our Pokémon Go friend codes articleAs you've probably gathered from that, the current levelling setup from 1-50 is actually being rejigged for 1-80, rather than sticking 30 levels on top of the current system. Part of that rebalancing involves removing Level-Up Research tasks from 41-50 and giving them a new home between 71 and 80. Alongside that, after reaching 70 and beyond, there will be an increased chance of becoming Lucky Friends with your fellow Trainers.

It's not just level 70s and above that enjoy a little bonus, either. The tweaks also promise increased storage capacity for Pokémon, Items, and Gifts. And from level 25, there are additional avatar items to earn, which is great for those who enjoy mixing up their look. I've been rocking my Gengar t-shirt and Sandygast hat for a while now and can't see that changing anytime soon. Not unless we get some good Chandelure stuff, that is.

“Wait, if I'm level 46 now, with this new system, shouldn't I be a higher level?” I hear you ask. The answer is yes, and come October 15th, you will be. Not only that, but you'll snag all the rewards on offer from where you were to where you end up. So, don't worry about missing out. Exactly how much we'll all jump is expected to be revealed in early October.

Pokémon Go also plans to acknowledge our previous efforts with a special medal that showcases the highest level achieved by October 14th. Additionally, anyone who has, or hits, the dizzying heights of 50 will receive a special avatar pose. On the flip side, not everything legacy is staying, with the Level 50 Jacket going the way of the dodo as a reward following the update. Of course, if you've already earned one, that's not going anywhere.

There's still time to add one to your collection, too, with Niantic planning to help us achieve this. From 9 pm BST today, the XP Celebration event kicks off, running until October 14th. In that time, you can gain more XP than usual, with any bonuses from other events taking place stacking on top. The boosts include the following:

x2 Catch XP from Nice, Great, and Excellent throws

An additional 3000 XP from winning Raids

An additional 3000 XP from winning Max Battles

Alongside that, level 47 currently has a Level-Up Research that requires you to explore 25km in one week, eight times. From today, that's slashed to two weeks, giving everyone a chance to breeze past that potential stumbling block.

Want to make the most of that extra XP opportunity? Check out the Pokémon Go Raid schedule for this month!To help more, a special Timed Research will run alongside the XP Celebration. It promises plenty of challenge, alongside taking a while to complete. If you manage it, that's a whopping seven million XP coming your way. The only caveat is that you need to be above level five first. Not that this should deter newcomers. It doesn't take that long to hit five.

Pokémon Go is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.