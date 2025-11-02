Acecraft tier list - Become a Top Gun

Updated on November 2nd, 2025 - Version: 1.3.85 - Added: Bugs Bunny & Daffy Duck

Taking inspiration from Cuphead's visuals, but playing more like a bullet hell, Acecraft is one of those games that takes you back to your childhood, but is still engaging enough to keep you playing. There are several characters to pick from here, but they're not all created equal, so our Acecraft tier list is here to help you choose the best of the best.

This tier list will give you all the information you need to know everything there is to know about each of the playable characters, as well as how well they rank. These characters are called pilots, and each one comes with their own special aircraft.

Some are slightly more fun to play than others, but it all comes down to your individual preference. So, to make things a lot more fun for everyone, we decided the best course of action would be to rank them all! We've placed in the S-tier the pilots that are considered top-tier, while in the C-tier we have the fighters that aren't considered that strong right now.

Of course, you should take it with a grain of salt - if you like a particular character or their play style, you can definitely try to make them work!

About this Acecraft tier list

Best pilots in Acecraft ranked

Tier Sharpshot Vanguard Crusher S Elsa

Jerry

Joey Summer Tom A Charlie

Bugs Bunny

Ryan - Amelia

Daffy Duck

Botto B Ekko - Scott C - Ironarm -

Since there are three different types of pilots (Sharpshooters, Crushers and Vanguards), I have decided the best approach is to rank them all into one tier list, so you can pick the role you like and also see how well that particular pilot ranks next to the rest.

Over the next few pages, you'll find more information about the best four characters currently available in Acecraft.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.