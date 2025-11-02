Acecraft tier list - Become a Top Gun
Updated on November 2nd, 2025 - Version: 1.3.85 - Added: Bugs Bunny & Daffy Duck
Taking inspiration from Cuphead's visuals, but playing more like a bullet hell, Acecraft is one of those games that takes you back to your childhood, but is still engaging enough to keep you playing. There are several characters to pick from here, but they're not all created equal, so our Acecraft tier list is here to help you choose the best of the best.
This tier list will give you all the information you need to know everything there is to know about each of the playable characters, as well as how well they rank. These characters are called pilots, and each one comes with their own special aircraft.
Some are slightly more fun to play than others, but it all comes down to your individual preference. So, to make things a lot more fun for everyone, we decided the best course of action would be to rank them all! We've placed in the S-tier the pilots that are considered top-tier, while in the C-tier we have the fighters that aren't considered that strong right now.
Of course, you should take it with a grain of salt - if you like a particular character or their play style, you can definitely try to make them work!
About this Acecraft tier listSince there are three different types of pilots (Sharpshooters, Crushers and Vanguards), I have decided the best approach is to rank them all into one tier list, so you can pick the role you like and also see how well that particular pilot ranks next to the rest.
Best pilots in Acecraft ranked
|Tier
|Sharpshot
|Vanguard
|Crusher
|S
|
|
|
|A
|
|
|
|B
|
|
|
|C
|
|
|
Over the next few pages, you'll find more information about the best four characters currently available in Acecraft.Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated by Mihail Katsoris.
1
Elsa
She has an amazing Ultimate, which fires two machine guns that shoot fire projectiles, perfect for decimating the boss's health. What makes her amazing is her Stunt, which boosts the projectiles she launches after absorbing pink enemy shots. She is fairly straightforward and super easy to play with and have fun.
2
Jerry
Jerry has one of the most insane Ultimates you could hope for. It grants him invulnerability, followed by dropping 6 bombs onto the field, each one dealing AoE damage. His Main Cannon is also extremely good, since it fires two projectiles instead of one, which can also be upgraded.
With his Stunt, he will throw pies after absorbing the enemy pink shots. It goes hand in hand with his Passive, which throws fruits at the enemy based on the number of pink projectiles absorbed.
3
Joey
Joey's Ultimate will transform himself and his aircraft into a huge drill that will propel forward through the enemies. His Main Cannon is extremely good, since it fires three forked projectiles in a cone shape. He has a Stunt that is similar to his Ultimate, where he fires mini drills at the opponents.
He can be fun, he is super strong, but I believe his play style is not for everyone - he's still a top-tier pilot, but you will need a little bit of getting used to (especially if you're switching from Ekko to Joey).
4
Tom
Tom, the beloved cat from the famous cartoon (Tom & Jerry) flies an aircraft that is essentially a giant pair of bellows. With his Ultimate, he will pull trash towards the screen, which deals damage to any enemy it comes in contact with. It's one of the best ultimates a pilot could have, since it can deal huge amounts of damage to the entire screen.
His Main Cannon fires marble balls that deal damage to the enemies and explode on hit. That means his MC deals AoE damage if facing multiple enemies - you just need to position yourself accordingly. His Stunt and Passives are also amazing, since they both can deal AoE damage - the Stunt by passing through enemies, and the Passive by detonating multiple packs of TNT.
And that's it for our Acecraft tier list. We hope it'll help you dominate the rubberhose animated skies. We've also got a DB Gekishin Squadra tier list and a Destiny Rising tier list if you enjoy MOBAs and FPS, as well as bullet hell shooters.