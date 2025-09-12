The Wrapp - Dunkin' Dillos, Dragon Ball Brawlin', and Nifty Knights

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

And we're back with another edition of The Wrapp. But it's not just any old week. This is the 50th edition of our Friday feature, where we chat about our gaming plans for the next few days. Has much changed since the first instalment? Well, no, actually. Dann's still mucking around with all things Pokémon while Iwan's sticking with Balatro and Vampire Survivors. Still, if it ain't broke, and all that.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Despite Randy Pitchford’s campaign to try and turn as many people off it as possible with some remarkably asinine comments, I am incredibly excited for Borderlands 4 to launch. This is for one reason and one reason only: Amon. I love Norse-inspired things and Vikings, and I can’t wait to be launching axes at anything that moves. After some research, it looks like you can use this skill incredibly frequently. It sounds divine, and I can’t wait to start honouring Odin!

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

It’s a further case of more of the same from me this week: Hitman, Destiny: Rising, Pokémon TCG Pocket and Pokémon Go. I will quickly add, though, that I’ve now hit the XP required to ascend to level 50, and now only have a little over 200 more excellent throws remaining in order to hit the level cap before it is abolished in a little over a month. I’m quite happy with this, as originally I’d simply planned to hit Level 50 before year end, so the fact that I’ve managed to move it forward two and a half months (and won’t miss out on cool rewards) is quite satisfying.

Cristina Mesesan Staff Writer

After missing a few Weekly Wrapps, it’s safe to say I am back to gaming! With the wedding and all the family meetings behind us, both my (now) husband and I can just get back to our daily life and enjoy the latest and greatest Google Play has in store.

Talk about latest and greatest, I tried my hand at Gekishin Squadra (check out our tier list), and although I’m not that crazy for Dragon Ball, I absolutely loved the game. It’s a fun combination of RPG and MOBA, but it’s not as strategy-focused as Wild Rift. The characters are well-rounded, they’re fun to play, and the PvP aspect is *chef’s kiss*. I look forward to seeing how it will evolve and whether an eSports scene will form around it!

Will Quick Freelance Writer

It's only been a week since Silksong entered our lives. I hope you all remember where you were during that momentous occasion. Unfortunately, it's unlikely to enter the mobile market (but maybe Xbox's upcoming handheld will change that with Game Pass), but there must be folks trying to bring a similar experience to your pocket. By typing "Silksong" into the stores, I was shown our old friend Soul Knight, but apparently, there's also Soul Knight Prequel.

Since there's a debate about whether Silksong is a prequel or a sequel, this is a relevant game to explore. There you have it, that's what's up with me. Happy 50th, y'all!

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

Ooh, 50 Wrapps. We've got our first big named storm of the season where I live, so I'm hoping to spend this weekend cosy inside with a few different games.

First up, I have a few things I want to check out in The Sims 1 & 2 to research a few things for The Sims News. I'm buzzed that EA re-released them so that they almost work on modern hardware back at the start of the year, but I haven't actually spent that much time playing them yet.

Secondly, I've recently picked up Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town again on the Switch, mostly to curb my FOMO about not buying Grand Bazaar yet. I'm trying not to get any more games until I've moved house, and that one is really causing me trouble. Back in Mineral Town, I'm embarking on the seemingly never-ending quest of maxing out my relationship with all of the townsfolk before I settle down, to unlock as much of the story as possible. I feel like I'm walking around handing out eggs and turnips in my sleep at this point…

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Once more, it’ll be me on the usual rotation of Balatro and Vampire Survivors. But I do have to raise a complaint. I’ve been getting really into the Ultima franchise recently, the old Origin Systems RPGs and their lore. And as it turns out, EA - who snapped up the franchise back in the day - had released a spin-off on iOS back in 2013!

And wouldn’t you know it, it not only never had an Android release, but closed the year after. It’s a real shame, as this spin-off looked to be a full reimagining of one of the originals called Ultima IV. Still, I suppose it’ll be me trying to clear more decks on Balatro instead of exploring a fantasy world. Then again, I might take a gander around for some of my options out there for hacking 'n slashing too.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy & Special Projects Editor

There are a couple of games on my radar this weekend. The first is a no-brainer for me. Thomas K. Young, the creator of the delightful Dadish series, has released their latest puzzler, Dunkadillo. It sees you embarking on a quest to save your best pal by using your innate ability to transform into a basketball and bounce around the levels. I'm hoping it'll possess the irrevent humour of its vegetable-based sibling alongside some solid platforming action. The premise is promising for both.

Aside from that, Riftbusters has caught my attention. I quite like the idea of having a looter shooter to dip in and out of daily. Mo.co didn't quite land for me, and I've always found Destiny's sci-fi setting overly bland (sorry, Bungie fans), so Rising doesn't appeal to me. In fairness, Riftbusters doesn't scream originality on the aesthetic front either, but the promise of a more accessible experience interests me. I don't want my looter shooters to be difficult. I want them to be fun and filled with treasure.