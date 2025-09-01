Dunkadillo lets you save your BFF as an armadillo that's also a basketball, now open for iOS pre-orders

Another Thomas K. Young gem

Bounce off walls to save your best friend

Collect trading cards along the way

Now open for pre-orders on iOS

We covered Dunkadillo's impending arrival three weeks ago, and wouldn't you know it? This charming new platformer from Thomas K. Young is now open for pre-orders, so if you're on iOS, you can get first dibs as soon as it's out.

And lucky you indeed, as this lovely adventure will have you playing as Dill - an armadillo that's on an epic quest to save your best friend (aptly named Pickle, who is, apparently, in a pickle). Of course, the one behind the aforementioned kidnapping is none other than a tentacle, so it's up to you to transform into a basketball to save your friend, as you would.

What's interesting here is that you not only get to double-jump and leap through platforms typical of the genre, but you'll also get to bounce off floors and walls to get to where you need to go. You can even collect trading cards along the way, because even when your BFF is in peril, there's always time for cards, right?

Now, while I'm not sure the question of "What if a basketball was also an armadillo?" is an actual age-old question like the App Store description says, it's still worth giving this a go, only because it's from the maker of Dadish.

Oh, and there's controller support too just in case your fingers aren't up to the challenge on the touchscreen, and speaking of which, we've got a list of the best games with controller support you might want to give a go too.

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Dunkadillo on the App Store for now! It's got an expected launch date of September 9th, which is hopefully accurate according to the App Store (we know how finicky these things can be).