Soul Knight Prequel tier list - What are the best classes?
| Soul Knight Prequel
The first season of Soul Knight Prequel is out, but which are the best classes in the game? You will find the right class for your playstyle as we present you with the complete Soul Knight Prequel tier list! There's much to learn about each one, and we have explained why we have picked some of them. Of course, meta might change over time, so keep visiting this list every once in a while.
And if you're a fan of sorting characters and classes, we have plenty of similar content that you can follow. Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list is just one example where we have ranked every sorcerer, and of course, if you love this game, you have probably tried the previous one. So yes, we have a Soul Knight tier list as well.
Basic ClassesOnce you start the game, you select your first basic class. At level 5, you can select your secondary basic class. The combination of your two basic classes will result in your prestige (or combined) and final class.
The basic classes in Soul Knight Prequel are the following:
- Warrior: "A veteran hardened by countless battles and a master of melee weapons"
- Archer: "A sharpshooter with uncanny precision and a master of ranged weapons"
- Tempest Mage: "A mage devoted to harnessing the primal forces of tempest and a master of elemental ice and lightning"
- Aegis: "Steadfast as a bulwark of iron, Aegises excel in their defensive capabilities"
- Animancer: Unlocked through the in-game shop
- Thief: "A silent shadow that waylays foes with devastating bursts of damage"
- Pyromancer: "An adept seeking the secrets of the elemental fire and a consummate wielder of fire magic"
- Herbalist: unlocked through the Gold Medallion
With that out of the way, let's move to the Soul Knight Prequel tier list!
1
SS-Tier
|Prestige Class
|Basic 1
|Basic 2
|Shinobi
|Animancer
|Thief
|Soulkeeper
|Animancer
|Aegis
|Warliege
|Warrior
|Aegis
At the top of the Soul Knight Prequel tier list, we have prestige classes that allow you to coast through the game's content with ease. Simply pick the one that matches your playstyle. If you enjoy a high DPS style of combat, Shinobi is probably the one for you. Here, I should say that Shinobi is generally regarded as the most overpowered class in the game, but if you want to have others do the work for you, go for Soulkeeper - a tanky class that relies on summons to dish out damage.
That said, only Warliege is available for free as the other two classes require you to have the "Animancer" basic class unlocked, which is a premium one.
2
S-Tier
|Prestige Class
|Basic 1
|Basic 2
|Heretic
|Animancer
|Pyromancer
|Assassin
|Warrior
|Thief
|Stormblade
|Tempest Mage
|Thief
Classes in S-tier are considered to be excellent - just not as overpowered as the ones in the tier above. You won't have any problem pushing levels during this season if you choose to play as one of these classes. Other than the "Heretic" class which requires the premium "Animancer" to be unlocked, the other two are available to everyone.
3
A-Tier
|Prestige Class
|Basic 1
|Basic 2
|Stormwarden
|Tempest Mage
|Aegis
|Ranger
|Thief
|Archer
|Druid
|Herbalist
|Animancer
A-tier classes are above average. They are for sure viable and they allow you to push levels and compete in the first season of Soul Knight Prequel. That said, depending on your build, you might have to acquire certain modifiers on your gear to speed up your clear speed.
4
B-Tier
|Prestige Class
|Basic 1
|Basic 2
|Pyroknight
|Pyromancer
|Warrior
|Elementalist
|Tempest Mage
|Pyromancer
|Bastion
|Archer
|Aegis
|Wildwalker
|Warrior
|Herbalist
|Stormshaman
|Herbalist
|Tempest Mage
B-tier prestige classes are, simply put, average. It doesn't mean that you won't be able to progress, but that won't be as easy as it would be with one of the classes in the tier above. If you want to challenge yourself and test your skills, picking up one of these classes might be the way for you.
5
C-Tier
|Prestige Class
|Basic 1
|Basic 2
|Artillerist
|Archer
|Pyromancer
|Farstrider
|Herbalist
|Archer
These are the worst classes that are at the bottom of the Soul Knight Prequel tier list for a good reason. If you enjoy their playstyle, you can give them a go - but don't expect too much. There are much better options currently. Especially as a new player, it would be better to opt for an SS or S-tier class.
Since you've been so kind to get to the bottom of this list, here are some Soul Knight Prequel codes so you won't miss out on any freebies!