Soul Knight Prequel tier list - What are the best classes?

The first season of Soul Knight Prequel is out, but which are the best classes in the game? You will find the right class for your playstyle as we present you with the complete Soul Knight Prequel tier list! There's much to learn about each one, and we have explained why we have picked some of them. Of course, meta might change over time, so keep visiting this list every once in a while.

And if you're a fan of sorting characters and classes, we have plenty of similar content that you can follow. Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade tier list is just one example where we have ranked every sorcerer, and of course, if you love this game, you have probably tried the previous one. So yes, we have a Soul Knight tier list as well.

Basic Classes

Once you start the game, you select your first basic class. At level 5, you can select your secondary basic class. The combination of your two basic classes will result in your prestige (or combined) and final class.

The basic classes in Soul Knight Prequel are the following:

Warrior : "A veteran hardened by countless battles and a master of melee weapons"

: "A veteran hardened by countless battles and a master of melee weapons" Archer : "A sharpshooter with uncanny precision and a master of ranged weapons"

: "A sharpshooter with uncanny precision and a master of ranged weapons" Tempest Mage : "A mage devoted to harnessing the primal forces of tempest and a master of elemental ice and lightning"

: "A mage devoted to harnessing the primal forces of tempest and a master of elemental ice and lightning" Aegis : "Steadfast as a bulwark of iron, Aegises excel in their defensive capabilities"

: "Steadfast as a bulwark of iron, Aegises excel in their defensive capabilities" Animancer : Unlocked through the in-game shop

: Unlocked through the in-game shop Thief : "A silent shadow that waylays foes with devastating bursts of damage"

: "A silent shadow that waylays foes with devastating bursts of damage" Pyromancer : "An adept seeking the secrets of the elemental fire and a consummate wielder of fire magic"

: "An adept seeking the secrets of the elemental fire and a consummate wielder of fire magic" Herbalist: unlocked through the Gold Medallion

With that out of the way, let's move to the Soul Knight Prequel tier list!