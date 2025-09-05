The Wrapp - More stealth, flying aces, and songs of silk

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

As another weekend approaches, it's time for us to share what we plan to play over the next two days in The Wrapp. There's nothing too surprising in the latest instalment, for the most part. Dann continues his newly found rotation of all things Pokémon and Hitman. Iwan's sticking to Balatro, as is his want, while Shaun is joining Dann in the World of Assassination. It's almost business as usual, then, except we might have lost Will entirely to Hollow Knight: Silksong, but at least we got some beautiful cinema out of it.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

No gaming for me this weekend, I’m afraid, so I’m not going to be able to recommend any new soft launches at the moment. But I do recommend checking out our Pocket Gamer Podcast (New and Improved!), as we’ve been trying to get it back on track and updated for you. Do give it a listen and let us know what you think in the Comments section - we’d love to hear your feels.

And it’s a timely episode with Destiny: Rising as well, because wouldn’t you know it? We’re giving away a whopping 100 codes because we love you guys that much!

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

I’m house hunting at the moment, which naturally means I’m being inundated with weird floor plans and even stranger bathrooms. Seeing all of these architectural atrocities is just making me want to try and recreate them in The Sims 4, so I’m going to make good on that over the weekend (when I’m not running around hurling books and games into boxes, that is). I’d imagine the move objects on cheat is going to be doing some very heavy lifting.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

Sometimes words aren't enough. Instead, short-form video content is the only way to express one's feelings. So, Will's submission this week is pure cinema rather than sentences.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ll be working away at the same things as last week: Pokémon TCG Pocket (only four cards from the new pack), Hitman World of Assassination and Destiny: Rising. Critically, though, this weekend I’m planning on making a massive dent in the 999 Excellent Throws that I need to hit level 50 in Pokémon Go.

What’s the rush, you might wonder? Well, with the new Level 80 rollout, they’re moving the Level 50 challenges and, with that, they’ll be removing the Level 50 rewards from the game. I can’t miss out on that… so the race to 50 must be completed!

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

I won’t actually be gaming that much this weekend. Well, sort of. I’ve decided to try running Dungeons & Dragons, but set in the fictional world of Britannia from the old Ultima series. No doubt I’ll get in some Balatro time as well, but it’s way, way back into the past that I’m going! Still, it’s a good slice of gaming history. Maybe our next list should be of the best dungeon crawlers…

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I have spent the last week updating my gaming setup. I got the standing corner desk, triple monitor set-up, and an expensive new laptop. So, of course, I will be getting out my out-of-date iPhone and playing Hitman World of Assassination! A week late to the party, yes, but I was lost in space last week. This weekend is all about the stealth. I am eager to see how sniping from the top of the Sapienza bell tower feels in the palm of my hand. I am become Death, portable destroyer of unsuspecting bad guys.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy & Special Projects Editor

Usually, I try to play something new over the weekend, while occasionally dipping my toe into Pokémon TCG Pocket's ranked scene. However, I'm currently hooked on Acecraft, and so I'll be diving into more of that. I've never been particularly enamoured with bullet hell shooters, but apparently some delightful rubberhose animation is all I needed to become a convert. The gameplay is absolutely stellar, and I love the visual creativity with some of the enemies, even if it's all clearly inspired by cartoons of days gone by. My only concern is that I'm starting to feel like I'm approaching that invisible wall most free-to-play stuff has. You don't have to spend money, of course. It’s just your progress will be reduced to a crawl if you don't.