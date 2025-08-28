Menu
Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest expansion is here with Secluded Springs

Coming out of seclusion

By Iwan Morris
|
iOS + Android
| Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Pokémon TCG Pocket's latest expansion is available now with Secluded Springs
  • It sees new Legendary Pokémon such as Raikou and Entei arrive alongside others from Johto and Hoenn
  • Meanwhile, several in-game events are also coming this September

As we head towards the weekend, you're probably gearing up your favourite selection of mobile releases to play. And if you're a Pokémon TCG Pocket fan, then you'll be very glad to know that the latest expansion for the hit digital CCG is now available, with Secluded Springs!

Secluded Springs introduces a host of new Pokémon from the Johto and Hoenn regions, including Legendary Pokémon such as Raikou, Entei and Suicune. Originating from the Gold and Silver duology, if you played Pokémon back in the day, then many of these new additions will be instantly recognisable.

If you want to find all of what's on offer, you'll need to jump into Pokémon TCG Pocket and find out for yourself. But even if you're not particularly concerned by new additions, there's a host of in-game events being made available that make jumping in well worth the effort!

Spring forward

We already covered the events coming up in our initial announcement, but for those who missed it, here's a brief refresher:

  • Zoroark Drop Event (Sept. 13th-15th): Complete solo battles to obtain new promo cards, including Zoroark
  • Bonus Week (8th-14th): Play through missions for pack hourglasses and other goodies.
  • Wonder Pick Event (15th-24th): As you might expect, a Wonder Pick event featuring Miltank and Phanphy that offers the standard shop tickets as rewards for missions.

So whether it's grabbing new cards or jumping into the upcoming events, there are plenty of reasons to hop back into Pokémon TCG Pocket this coming September!

