Acecraft is out now on mobile, bringing classic animated action to the bullet hell genre

Acecraft is out now on iOS and Android

This throwback, animation-style bullet hell boasts a classic look in a fresh genre

Developer Skystone Games has also snagged a crossover collab with Tom and Jerry as part of the launch

Throwbacks are nothing new, but in gaming, they can range from riffing on the good old days of the NES and Sega Genesis to things entirely out of left field. Case in point being Acecraft, a cutesy cartoon bullet hell shooter that's just released on iOS and Android!

At a glance, you'd be forgiven for thinking that Acecraft came from the same developer as Cuphead. But that distinctive rubberhose style animation, so common to cartoons of old, is entirely developer Skystone Games' own creation. And while there's definitely a familiar feel, Acecraft sits in its own niche.

That throwback look is wrapped around a fairly standard, but well-done example of the bullet hell genre. Your cartoonish character hops into their personal aircraft while gunning their way across a 2D plane, dodging enemies and projectiles as they progress through the stage before taking on a devilishly difficult boss.

Out of the sun

Acecraft has certainly had quite the marketing blitz alongside its launch. Aside from online adverts and their presence at PAX 2025, Skystone Games has also managed to snag a collaboration with none other than animation icons Tom and Jerry

It's certainly quite the coup. But with Acecraft now available worldwide comes the acid test. Bullet hell players can be connoisseurs, and it's not a genre that's forgiving for casual players. So will Skystone be able to balance out challenge with accessibility, and will that rubberhose-style animation prove to be iconic or just novelty? We'll have to wait and see!

