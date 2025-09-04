We're giving away 100 codes for some premium Destiny: Rising in-game items

Codes that came from the moon

We're giving away 100 item codes for Destiny: Rising

The competition is open until Friday, 12th September 2025

Winners will get Glimmer * 7000, Implicature Tuft * 5, and Enhancement Prism Choice Chest * 5

After what felt like a lifetime of waiting, Destiny: Rising is now available for iOS and Android. In reality, it was only a year or so, but that’s my level of impatience when a cool game is on the horizon, speaking there. Anyway, whether you're just starting out or have been playing since launch, our latest giveaway might be of interest. Because free stuff is always of interest, right?

We've teamed up with the fine folks at NetEase to give out 100 codes to our readers. It's incredibly straightforward to enter, too. All you have to do is fill out our Google Form and then patiently wait to find out if you've won. Or, you know, go do something else for a bit. I don't want you staring at a computer or phone screen, getting bored.

Entries will remain open until next Friday (12th September), at which point the doors to the Google Form will slam shut forever. Okay, it won’t be that dramatic, but I’ve got to at least attempt to add some jeopardy to these things. After that, the winners will be contacted by email.

If you're one of the lucky 100, it's then a simple case of booting up Destiny: Rising, tapping Settings, Others, and, finally, Redeem. Stick your code in there to snag yourself Glimmer * 7000, Implicature Tuft * 5, and Enhancement Prism Choice Chest * 5.

Good luck, Destiny: Rising fans!

That's pretty much everything. Good luck to those who enter. Hopefully, this little gift from us will set you up nicely for your adventures in the world of Destiny: Rising.

If the promise of free stuff has you intrigued, Destiny: Rising is available now on the App Store and Google Play, where it's free-to-play with in-app purchases. You can download it for your preferred platform using the buttons below.

