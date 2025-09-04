Interview: Netmarble discuss the development and launch of THE KING OF FIGHTERS AFK

Preferred Partner Feature

THE KING OF FIGHTERS AFK marks a bold new chapter in the popular fighting IP, offering players an idle RPG take on the beat-em up action, where character growth, combat synergy, and strategic deck building are the determiners of your success.

To celebrate its global launch for iOS and Android, we interviewed THE KING OF FIGHTERS AFK’s producer at Netmarble to learn more about the game’s development and ambitions post-release.

Our development team is primarily made up of the developers behind THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, which was loved by many players. Through THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, we introduced the action RPG genre, and through THE KING OF FIGHTERS ARENA, we presented the fighting genre. However, since both titles emphasized strong action, quite a number of players felt fatigue or barriers to entry due to the controls, and there were also issues where differences in control skills created large gaps in gameplay experiences.

That is why this time, we wanted to create a game where anyone could fully enjoy the content we prepared comfortably, without the stress of controls. At the same time, we observed a growing trend in the market where various AFK RPGs were receiving positive responses.

We became convinced that nurturing one’s favorite THE KING OF FIGHTERS fighters and watching them overcome challenges on their own could be an equally appealing kind of fun. This was the decisive factor that led us to plan this project as an AFK RPG.

The in-game art style was heavily inspired by THE KING OF FIGHTERS R-2 on the NEOGEO POCKET COLOR. Since THE KING OF FIGHTERS is a long-loved IP, I believe that many players—including myself—hold a strong sense of nostalgia for the 2D pixel art style of that era. In fact, during the early stages of development, we created various art style drafts and conducted an internal vote, which ultimately led us to decide on the current style.

Given the nature of the AFK RPG genre, we also felt it was important for the game to be something players could pick up and enjoy casually, rather than feeling too heavy. Light pixel art was advantageous in terms of performance and made the game more accessible to players.

Above all, we felt that a cute and friendly style, rather than a serious and heavy tone, was much more fitting for this title as it highlights a different side of THE KING OF FIGHTERS fighters.

One of the greatest strengths of THE KING OF FIGHTERS is that it features a wide variety of fighters who have been loved for a long time, each with a distinct personality and backstory. We felt that an AFK RPG would be a perfect fit for the KOF IP, as it allows players to encounter these appealing fighters more broadly and experiment with diverse team combinations.

In action or fighting genres, gameplay is often centered on controls and player skill, which can sometimes result in only a few specific characters receiving the spotlight. By contrast, an AFK RPG allows players to enjoy the game at a more relaxed pace, where not only a fighter’s performance but also their character traits, dialogue, and relationships can shine through in a more narrative-driven and visually engaging way.

Since collection and progression are key aspects of the genre, we expect players will also find great satisfaction in gathering and nurturing their favorite KOF fighters, many of whom they’ve cherished for years. In this sense, we believe the KOF IP is an excellent match for the AFK RPG genre.

Starting with the first Early Access in Thailand in November 2024, followed by the second Early Access in Canada, Indonesia, and the Philippines in May 2025, we conducted two rounds of early access. Throughout this process, many aspects of the game were improved or revised, ultimately shaping it into what it is today.

While our development team has extensive experience with THE KING OF FIGHTERS IP, the AFK RPG genre was a first-time challenge for us, and naturally, there were many trial-and-error moments. During the early access periods, we carefully analyzed player feedback and actual gameplay data to clearly identify which areas had issues and which elements players enjoyed. We worked to fix problems quickly while further enhancing the positive aspects, steadily refining the game’s overall direction. In fact, while we may have built the foundation, we believe the game’s completion was achieved together with the players.

One piece of feedback that stood out in particular was about the combat system. In the early stages of development, we chose a traditional turn-based battle style, driven by the desire to fully showcase the individuality of each fighter. However, during the first Early Access, many players noted that the battles felt somewhat lacking in the unique action of KOF and that the tempo was a bit slow. Based on this feedback, we revised the combat system overall to better capture KOF’s dynamism and impact. As a result, while still turn-based, the battles now deliver a much more thrilling and fast-paced experience.

Beyond this, many other opinions from Early Access players were reflected in improving the game, and we plan to continue communicating closely with our players to ensure future updates move in the direction they want.

The story begins with the protagonist (the player), who loves fighting games but isn’t particularly skilled, losing a match and then unexpectedly being drawn into the world of THE KING OF FIGHTERS. There, they encounter their favorite fighter combinations and set out on a journey through the KOF world, growing together along the way.

Whereas our previous title, THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, focused on reinterpreting the original story and evoking nostalgia, THE KING OF FIGHTERS AFK aims to present a new narrative—one that respects the original universe while taking a different direction.

In this game, fighters from across the mainline THE KING OF FIGHTERS series come together to participate in a brand-new type of tournament, fought in 5-person teams under the banner of “KOF AFK.” The story unfolds around this competition, with the rivalry against an original KOF AFK character serving as a key pillar of the narrative.

Through this, we want to deliver a fresh story of KOF that, unlike ALLSTAR, stirs players’ emotions in a whole new way.

To celebrate the launch of THE KING OF FIGHTERS AFK, we’ve prepared a variety of special in-game events packed with rewards. For example, the “Server Launch Celebration 7-Day Check-In” event grants generous rewards such as Rubies, with a Legendary Fighter Summon Ticket granted on the 7th day. Fans can also have a chance to obtain Kyo Kusanagi in his KOF ’99 style through the Kyo Kusanagi Pick-Up Event, along with increased chances to summon fighters possessing the [Fury] Synergy.

In addition, several launch celebration events will be unveiled sequentially, giving players the chance to meet new pets and supporters. Please look forward to upcoming updates and news.