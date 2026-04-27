The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross launches third crossover with Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- with plenty of collab goodies

Familiar faces return

Three SSR heroes join the fray

Check-in event available and mileage system too

Pickup banners run for a limited time

Third time's the charm, as they say! With The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross' 7th anniversary festivities still underway, Netmarble doesn't seem to be stopping with its celebrations any time soon - especially with the announcement of a new crossover within the RPG.

In particular, you can look forward to welcoming the world of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- to the fray, which is actually the third time the anime's popped up.

The welcome return adds new heroes and a bunch of fan-favourites, kicking things off with SSR heroes [Re:ZERO] Subaru & Beatrice, [Re:ZERO] Freezing Witch Emilia and [Re:ZERO] Sun Princess Priscilla. Given this is the aforementioned third crossover with the series, now's your chance to complete your collection as Echidna, Reinhard, Emilia, Rem, Ram, and Beatrice will be returning to the roster.

Let's just hope that Lady Luck's on your side with the special Pickup Draw for these collab characters - but if not, there's at least a lovely pity system to reward you for your perseverance. That means that Tier-1 Holy Relic upgrade material boxes will be up for grabs at 60, 180, and 450 mileage.

One SSR hero will be guaranteed at 300 mileage - and finally, at 600 mileage, you can even pick one of the nine crossover characters of your choice.

Obviously, there will also be collab-exclusive story content with multiple endings, and, as always, a welcome Check-In Event with up to 20 Pickup Tickets available. It's all pretty standard crossover fare, but honestly, this is the type of limited-time event that brings on all the FOMO if you ever do miss out - even more so if you're a fan of the series.

In any case, if you're looking to get ahead, a few extra resources can't hurt, can they? How about taking a peek at our list of 7DS Grand Cross codes while you're at it?