Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross to introduce new themed event to celebrate seventh anniversary

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The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is offering up exciting new content for its 7th anniversary

Check into the new Undercover Spring Festival Investigation for an intriguing storyline

And nab the new SSR hero [Friendly Classmate] Tree Guardian King!

With the launch of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, you'd be forgiven for thinking some of its other mobile spin-offs would slow in their updates. Not so with Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, as this popular mobile RPG introduces a slew of new content for its 7th anniversary.

Grand Season: Seventh Spring is, perhaps unsurprisingly, focused on an Undercover Spring Festival Investigation storyline taking place at Liones High School. You'll be tasked with unfolding mysterious incidents plaguing the spring festival in this new school-themed setting.

Not only that, but the update also introduces the new SSR hero [Friendly Classmate] Tree Guardian King. Designed to take advantage of counter mechanics, this version of King is perfect if you're looking to build a defensive-focused team. And if you need other pointers on that, be sure to check out our Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross tier list.

Lucky seven

As you might expect, this update also comes alongside other in-game events, including the New Semester Selection Draw. Simply hop in, and you can earn selection tickets via different milestones, with some great picks such as the new version of Tree Guardian King available at certain stages.

And even if you're not too fussed on diving into all the new content being added, such as Transcendent Demonic Beast Battles or the 7th Anniversary Cake Creation player-participation event, it's still well worth checking in. Because the new 28-day login event and Grand Season Special Missions come packed with even more goodies and rewards to celebrate seven years of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross!

In the meantime, though, if you find yourself with a hankering for a little more spice in your diet, then we've got you covered. Check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some of the most interesting picks!