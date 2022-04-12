Warpath best officers tier list - Every character ranked

No Warpath army can work without the help of a good officer

: April 12th, 2022 - Updated the tier list

You want to deploy some of the best officers in Warpath to take down enemy camps, but you're not sure which ones to go for? Below we're going to dive into the Warpath tier list of all the best officers and units in the game, so you'll know exactly how to deploy them to get the best results.

By now we've covered a bunch of beginner tips that should help you get started, so if you are new to the game, make sure you check it out.

Now that we're talking about the best units, it's important to know exactly how the unit deployment system works. Here are a bunch of tips regarding the units, so you can better understand what I mean:

You can deploy a maximum of 2 Officers per unit. Think ahead which ones make a great team, and deploy them to their respective units.

You can have a maximum of 5 units deployed and 10 officers.

Sometimes you might have to switch things up a little, depending on the situation. For example, you might have to use a different combination of officers depending on the case

Officers will level up passively, but you can also give them EXP to speed things up.

You will unlock all the Officers by completing the missions, so you don't need to worry about them being a gacha-exclusive drop. The only things you will get from the gacha summons are the units.

The best Officers for Infantry units

Mira Ivanova Volkova, White Wolf + Florence Borden, Angel of Light

Mira's entire kit revolves around buffing the infantry units, so there is no point trying to pair her up with any non-infantry. As for the secondary Officer, the Combat First Aid and Durability Pill from Florence pair up really well with the additional boosts from Mira.

The best Warpath Officers for tank units

Wilhelm von Zeppelin, Guardian of Truth + Jack Spanner, Sergeant Spanner + Galina-Nikolaevna-Kovalchuk, Steel Fighter

All three of these officers' passives massively boost the tank stats, and if you manage to unlock the last passive for Wilhelm, you'll gain an immense power spike from Master of War. All of their skills affect the tank-type units (Light Tanks, Medium Tanks, etc.) so it's best to deploy them with some of your best tanks.

If you're not sure which tanks to deploy, then check out their power and tank type and try to deploy the units that will counter the opponent's tanks. I personally like the M2A1 Medium tank for start, or Hetzer if I want to counter a Heavy Tank.

The best Officers for artillery units

Valery Yakovlevivh Alexey, the Eruptor + Antonina Shevchenko

These two make a killer team when it comes to shooting missiles, such as Howitzer, Rocket Launchers and so forth. They both affect the damage of the missiles by a lot and reduce the time it takes to reload.

If you max out both of these officers' skills, you will gain a lot of additional damage to your missiles, on top of reduced cooldown. That will make for a truly deadly combination when attacking enemy camps.

The best all-rounded Warpath Officer

Randall Miller, War Machine

When you start playing you'll unlock Randall first. After you get him, he will be pretty good at completing all the beginner tasks with ease. He's got a decent and well-rounded kit that can be used in any combination until you will unlock better Officers.

You can pair him up with Jack Spanner at the start since they will be the first two that you can unlock. Later on, move Spanner with Wilhelm von Zeppelin (if you unlock him) and assign Percy or Bloody Mary to be Randall's second.