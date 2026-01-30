The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is spicing things up with a Fire Force collab featuring iconic characters

The flame is the soul's breath

Shinra, Tamaki, and Sho join the roster as new SSR heroes

Earn a collaboration hero selector by reaching the 600-mileage threshold

Sho Kusakabe boss battle alongside other special missions

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross has never been shy about crossovers, but this one really raises the temperature. The Fire Force collaboration is now live, bringing anime firepower into Netmarble’s long-running RPG just as the New Year updates roll on.

Running through February 19th, the event brings three Fire Force characters, Shinra Kusakabe, Tamaki Kotatsu, and Sho Kusakabe, into the roster as SSR collaboration heroes. Shinra, positioned as the centrepiece, is built to protect allies while disrupting enemies under the right conditions, making him feel like a tempo-shifter.

Tamaki and Sho round things out with more specialised roles, giving the lineup enough range that it’s not just about grabbing a familiar face and hoping for the best. If you’re weighing whether they’re worth pulling for, our Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross tier list is a good place to check where they land.

Summoning them follows the usual collaboration structure. The Fire Force Pickup Draw sits alongside the ongoing 777 Relay Campaign, with milestone rewards baked in. Hit specific mileage thresholds, and you’ll pick up equipment boxes, a guaranteed SSR at 300 mileage, and eventually a selector at 600 that lets you choose one of the collaboration heroes outright.

Meanwhile, Netmarble has also stacked a familiar spread of limited-time activities. Daily check-ins hand out Diamonds and Pickup Tickets, special missions feed you growth materials, and Tamaki’s costume is tied directly to mission completion rather than chance.

There’s also a roulette-style event for extra collaboration rewards, plus an event boss battle against Sho Kusakabe. Clearing it repeatedly on Extreme difficulty unlocks additional loot and the collaboration title, Adolla’s Conduit, for those willing to put the time in.

If you’re jumping in or returning specifically for the crossover, it’s worth checking the latest Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes before you start pulling.