The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is celebrating its 6th anniversary with the Dreamy Night festival

Six years in, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is still running full-scale festival updates like it has something to prove. Netmarble’s Dreamy Night celebration marks the global anniversary with a new headline unit, expanded story content, and the usual mountain of summons designed to pull you back in even if you only meant to log in for the rewards.

The big addition is the UR hero [Chain of Despair] Nightmare Salos, a unit built around stacking stat boosts for allies while weakening opponents through Cursed Chains. It looks very much like a control-oriented kit, focusing on damage mitigation and battlefield pressure rather than pure burst.

So, if you’re wondering whether Salos shifts the current PvP landscape, it’s probably worth revisiting our 7DS: Grand Cross tier list. Story-wise, Chapter Three of the Seven Catastrophes arc is now live, with new voiced scenes added to earlier chapters as well.

The anniversary rewards are predictably generous too. A 28-day login track hands out up to 200 Diamonds, while the Festival Draw guarantees high-rarity heroes at set mileage checkpoints, with Nightmare Salos or Nightmare Sabunak locked in at the 900 mark. There are also free tickets tied to missions and the Hero Trial Story, so even light engagement adds up over time.

On the content front, Catastrophe Battles featuring Lillia, Eastin, and Sabunak are rolling out, alongside a mid-March Legend Boss Battle with Roxy of Madness. Progression systems are expanding too, with LR Evolution for Roxy and new Holy Relics and cosmetics entering the mix.

It’s a dense update, but that’s typically how Grand Cross seems to handle milestones – stack everything at once and let you sort through it. Before you jump in, make sure to grab the latest The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross codes so you’re not leaving freebies on the table.