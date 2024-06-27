Moonlight Blade classes tier list
| Moonlight Blade
A guide to all the available Moonlight Blade classes
Moonlight Blade finally found its way to the West and is now available for Android and iOS devices as well as PCs. In this article, we will break down all the available classes in the game to help you make an educated decision as you start your adventure in the world of Jianghu. If you enjoy Wuxia games, this is a must-try title.
About Moonlight Blade tier listBefore we get into the specifics of each class, I'd like to say that ranking classes in any MMORPG is very hard as there are several variables that you just can't control.
Individual player skill, equipment level, and so on to name a few - all these things can make a world of difference.
That said, before I wrote this article I played every class in the game up to max level, and I spoke with other players and did research in Chinese forums.
Alright, with all that out of the way, let's get into the Moonlight Blade tier list.
1
Strategist
-
The Strategist is a melee class that excels in PvP, especially in small-group skirmishes and 1v1 scenarios. If you are someone who enjoys PvP and you already think that's the class for you, I should tell you that if you are not planning to spend real money on this game, the Strategist cannot unlock its full potential. That doesn't mean though that it's not a very good option for a beginner. That said, even though the Strategist class does indeed have a lot of burst damage, they do lack sustained damage. You need to master the combos because the cooldowns are rather long.
When it comes to PvE, the Strategist's role in Dungeons and pretty much anything team-related will be that of a Damage dealer. You will have to learn to be smooth with the combos and that might require a little bit of practice.
2
Swordsman
-
Swordsman is a melee damage damager dealer. This class is similar to Strategist in that regard but their main difference is their survivability. Unlike strategists, Swordman cannot heal themselves. Instead, they get around thanks to their mobility and multiple combos that once you master them can be very satisfying.
One-versus-one PvP situations and small skirmishes are Swordsman's favourite type of content. Naturally, in Dungeons, you will assume the role of the damage dealer if you choose to go with the Swordman class. Overall, this is an easy class to learn, which makes Swordman perfect for new players.
3
Enchanter
Enchanter is a ranged class that can dish out a lot of damage, potentially the most damage in the game (depending on the equipment). That said, Enchanter's something like a glass cannon. Even though it has high amounts of damage, it has no defence. For that reason and the fact that you need to control and keep an eye on your Shadow, I wouldn't recommend this class to any new players.
It takes a veteran player to be able to control the shadow and be aware of their position in PvP. To that, I should also add that you need to know your combos. Long story short, this class has a high learning curve.
4
Fairy
-
If you enjoy the gameplay of support characters then you should seriously consider picking up the Fairy class. As a healer, Fairy is always an integral part of anything group-related. Be it Dungeons, PvP, or otherwise, every party needs a healer - that's how this game works. Here I should say that this is the only class in the game that is gender-locked (Female/Girl).
That said, large-scale PvP battles require some experience as it pertains to positioning and keeping the proper distance from your enemies. Even if in smaller battles and 1v1 situations Fairies can keep themselves healthy due to their recovery skills, they are not very tanky.
5
Flutist
Flutist is a ranged class focused on crowd control and buffs. In PvE, Flutist doesn't lack the necessary damage to breeze through content. In Dungeons, as a Flutist, you can join either as a Damager dealer or a Healer, which makes it a lot easier to find groups. Because of its ability to buff the crit damage of the party, this class is always sought after when it comes to Dungeons and group activities in general.
In PvP, Flutists can hold their own in 1v1 scenarios but they assume a more support role in group fights.
Overall, I'd say that this is the best class, especially for beginner players (but not only).
6
Beggar
Beggar can be a fun class to play but I wouldn't recommend it to any new players. Veteran players won't have a problem though. Even though this class doesn't have a lot of damage output, it's sought after when it comes to Dungeons and other team activities. Overall this is a very balanced class, both in terms of PvP and PvE as it possesses excellent crowd control skills and survivability. This is the only class in the game with the ability to summon (wolf).
Naturally, how strong a Beggar can be comes down to equipment and player skill, but that's true for every class. But, I'd say that Beggar requires heavy investment in the gear department.
7
Guardian
Guardian is the melee tank class of Moonlight Blade. There's not a lot to say about this class, really. If you enjoy that role, then this class is for you. With the proper investment in gears and whatnot, Guardians can be extremely hard to take down.
This class is very sought after in Dungeons, Boss fights, and PvP. If you don't care about being the carry of your party, then Guardian is a great class to pick. In 1v1 situations, Guardians can be very potent. Even though they have slow attack speed and long cooldowns, their single-target skills can deal a decent amount of damage. In group PvP, you'll be mostly looking to frontline your team and absorb the enemy's damage.
These are all of the Moonlight Blade classes in the game at the moment. Of course, we will update this tier list with new classes if they get released. And if you like this one, we have an Edenight tier list with a reroll guide, and a Top Heroes tier list if you're looking for a game that's a tad different.