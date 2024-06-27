Moonlight Blade classes tier list

A guide to all the available Moonlight Blade classes

- Version: 0.0.5

Moonlight Blade finally found its way to the West and is now available for Android and iOS devices as well as PCs. In this article, we will break down all the available classes in the game to help you make an educated decision as you start your adventure in the world of Jianghu. If you enjoy Wuxia games, this is a must-try title.

About Moonlight Blade tier list

Before we get into the specifics of each class, I'd like to say that ranking classes in any MMORPG is very hard as there are several variables that you just can't control.

Individual player skill, equipment level, and so on to name a few - all these things can make a world of difference.

That said, before I wrote this article I played every class in the game up to max level, and I spoke with other players and did research in Chinese forums.

Alright, with all that out of the way, let's get into the Moonlight Blade tier list.