Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes (July 2023)

In case you were looking for all the latest working Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes, look no further - we've got them all here! We will go through all the codes currently released, as well as the newest ones that you might have not claimed yet.

Magic Awakened is by no means just an ordinary Harry Potter game. If you've had a chance to play it (which you probably have since you're here), then you will know that you can create your own character and join the famous Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, cast spells, and uncover a magical story as you play. It's a beautiful game, one that you'll love even if you aren't exactly a fan of the Harry Potter series (as long as you love RPGs and magic, though).

Harry Potter Magic Awakened active codes

At the moment there are no active codes. Come back later and check again, because the developers might release some new ones soon!

Expired codes

HPMAMAGIC

harrypotter

HPMA6666

How to redeem codes in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

First method

Step 1 : Open the Settings menu

Step 2 : Select the Redemption option

: Select the Redemption option Step 3: Type in your code and hit the Confirm button

Second method (via browser)

Step 1 : Head over to the Official Harry Potter Magic Awakened Redemption Page

Step 2 : Type in the code, select your server, type in your User ID (which you can find on your in-game profile page) and the Verification Code

: Type in the code, select your server, type in your User ID (which you can find on your in-game profile page) and the Verification Code Step 3: Select Confirm to exchange, and the rewards will be sent to you in-game right away

In order to redeem these codes, there are two ways.

How to get more Harry Potter Magic Awakened codes

The game's developers will probably release the new Magic Awakened codes via their social media accounts, but you don't have to worry about a thing. Just save this page and come back later because we're keeping an eye on all of them, and will add any new codes to this page as soon as they're released.